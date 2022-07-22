AAI ATC JE Admit Card 2022 RELEASED at aai.aero- Direct download link here

AAI ATC 2022: Airports Authority of India, AAI has released Admit Card 2022 for ATC junior executive. Download link is available for all the registered candidates. Candidates who have applied for the AAI ATC JE exam will be able to download their admit cards from the official website - aai.aero. AAI ATC Admit Card 2022 is for the ATC JE exam scheduled to be held on July 27, 2022. Candidates may please note that along with this admit card, everyone must carry a valid photo id proof as well for checking purposes.

ALSO READ: JEE Main admit card RELEASED

To download the AAI ATC JE admit card, candidates would need their login credentials like application number and other details. They can also refer to the step-by-step process given below on how to download the admit card.

AAI ATC 2022: Here is how to download the admit card

- Candidates must visit the official website of Airports Authority of India - aai.aero.

- On the homepage, go the recruitment section and click on the AAI ATC JE Admit Card link available.

- Enter your login details, as asked.

- Your AAI ATC JE admit card will be displayed on your screen.

- Download and print a copy of it for future references.

Candidates must carry their AAI ATC Admit Card 2022 to the exam hall as without this admit card they will not be allowed to write the paper. Additionally, this document would come in handy to check the ATC JE results later. A total number of 400 posts have been out against the AAI JE ATC recruitment as per bgsuniversity.org.