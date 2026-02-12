AAIB calls reports on Air India AI-171 crash probe ‘incorrect and speculative’

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on Thursday rejected reports claiming that the investigation into the Air India Flight AI-171 crash has been concluded, describing such assertions as “incorrect and speculative”.

In a statement, the bureau, which functions under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, clarified that the inquiry remains ongoing and that no final conclusions have been reached.

Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said, "Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) categorically clarifies that reports suggesting that the investigation into the Air India Flight AI-171 accident has been finalised are incorrect and speculative. The investigation is still in progress. No final conclusions have been reached."

"The AAIB conducts investigations strictly in accordance with the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2025, and India’s obligations under ICAO Annex 13. Aircraft accident investigations are technical, evidence-based processes aimed at determining root causes and enhancing safety. The Preliminary Report released earlier provided factual information available at that stage. The Final Investigation Report, containing conclusions and safety recommendations, will be published upon completion of the investigation in line with established international norms. The AAIB urges media organisations to exercise restraint and avoid premature speculation. Unverified reporting causes unnecessary public anxiety and undermines the integrity of an ongoing professional investigation. The AAIB remains fully committed to transparency, procedural integrity, and the highest standards of aviation safety," added MoCA.

The response follows a report by Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, which suggested there was no technical fault in the aircraft’s fuel switches and pointed to a possible “intentional act” behind their being turned off.

Without referring to the publication directly, the AAIB stressed that the probe is still under way and cautioned against premature claims about its findings.