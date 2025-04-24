Rafale, Sukhoi Carrying Out 'Aakraman' Exercise: Is India Ready For Attack Against Pakistan? Indian Air Force Says...

Pahalgam Terror Attack: While India and Pakistan are engaged in diplomatic battles, the Indian Air Force is carrying out military exercises with fighter jets like Rafale and Sukhoi. The Indian Air Force is carrying out Exercise Aakraman (Attack) over a large area in the central sector involving its mainstream fighter aircraft fleets led by the Rafale combat aircraft. Notably, the Indian Air Force operates two squadrons of the Rafale aircraft which are based out of Ambala in Haryana and Hashimara in West Bengal.

News agency ANI quoted defence sources as saying the fighter jets are carrying out complex missions involving ground attack and electronic warfare drills using cutting-edge technology. "The assets of the Indian Air Force have been moved from multiple airbases, including from the eastern side," they added.

Reports said that the Indian Air Force has been practising complex ground attack missions for operations in different terrains, including plains and mountainous areas. While the exercise sparked speculation on social media with people claiming that India is preparing for major action against Pakistan, the Indian Air Force pointed out that 'Akraman' is a routine training exercise and is held regularly.

The Indian Air Force holds an edge over its adversaries in the South Asian region with the induction of Meteor air-to-air missiles and the induction of long-range high-speed low-drag missiles like the Rampage and Rocks. The exercise is being closely monitored closely by the Air Headquarters. Top Gun pilots of the Indian Air Force are taking part in a rhetorical exercise under the close watch of highly qualified instructors.

The Indian Air Force was used in a big way to carry out the post-Pulwama attack strikes inside Pakistan in February 2019. The Indian Air Force has acquired the Rafale fighter jets since then and they have revived its edge over the readies in the region.

The Indian Air Force used the Mirage 2000 fighter jets in 2019 but has indicted many force multipliers like the S-400 air defence system, which can be very effective against the airborne early warning and control aircraft of the adversaries.