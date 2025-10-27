As festivities continue across India, two matters remain at the forefront for Delhi: the cleaning of the holy Yamuna River and the city’s worsening Air Quality Index (AQI).

While the Air Quality Index (AQI) deteriorated on Sunday morning, reaching the ‘very poor’ category according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) shared multiple posts on its official Instagram handle alleging that the Delhi government tampered with pollution data. In addition, the party also questioned the claims of improvements in the Yamuna River cleaning.

Delhi Air Quality Sparks AAP Vs BJP

In one of the videos shared by the official Instagram handle of AAP, the visuals are purportedly from ISBT Anand Vihar, Delhi. The clip allegedly shows multiple trucks making rounds and sprinkling water, purportedly to tamper with pollution data recorded by a nearby monitoring station.

In another video posted by AAP, more trucks can be seen sprinkling water in the same area. The post’s caption read: “When will the BJP stop playing with the health and lives of people for its own selfish gains?”

Yamuna Cleaning

In a separate post shared by the party’s official handle, an image allegedly shows that only a certain section of the Yamuna River was cleaned for a “photoshoot,” while the polluted portion of the river can be seen in the background.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said the Chhath festival is being celebrated in Delhi with full preparations. She also said that arrangements had been made for devotees, including celebrations on the banks of the Yamuna River. Earlier, the Delhi CM had announced that Monday (October 27) would be a public holiday on account of the Chhath festival.

On the other hand, according to news agency ANI, AAP Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj revealed that after the COVID-19 pandemic, then Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had sought permission in 2022 for Chhath Puja on the Yamuna banks, but the Lieutenant Governor (LG)-controlled Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), acting under the BJP's directions, denied it.