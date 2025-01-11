AAP Accuses BJP Of Massive Voter Fraud Ahead Of Delhi Elections, Claims Evidence Of Corruption

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has leveled serious allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of orchestrating large-scale voter fraud in Delhi. Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh is set to reveal significant evidence regarding these claims at a press conference on Saturday. AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), said, "Today at 11 am, Sanjay Singh ji will present before the country big evidence of the massive fraud being carried out by the 'Galli Galoch Party' in the voter list of Delhi."

Kejriwal accused BJP of manipulating the electoral process, claiming that the local election officer of the New Delhi Assembly constituency has "surrendered to the BJP" and is facilitating fraudulent activities. "The ECI has assured us that they will not allow these practices to continue, and strict action will be taken. The local DEO and ERO should be suspended," he added.

During a press conference on Friday, Sanjay Singh labeled the BJP as the "Galli Galoch Party," accusing its leaders of openly distributing Rs 1,100 to buy votes. Singh alleged that BJP leaders were given Rs 10,000 each by their party to bribe voters but chose to pocket most of the money. "They distributed only Rs 1,100 and kept the rest for themselves," Singh said, challenging BJP leaders to come clean.

"Did you give Rs 1,100 to your leaders to distribute among voters or not? Let the public know the reality." Singh urged voters to expose what he described as widespread corruption, stating, "People of Delhi need to expose the 'Galli Galoch Party' now."

Kejriwal also brought attention to what he called an alarming number of fake vote cancellation applications in the New Delhi Assembly constituency. "Between December 15 and January 7, in just 22 days, 5,500 fake applications were submitted for vote cancellations. In the last 15 days alone, 13,000 applications have been filed, and people whose names appear in these applications deny submitting them. This is a massive scam," Kejriwal asserted.

He claimed that the fraudulent applications are part of a larger effort to influence the upcoming elections and demanded immediate action from the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The BJP has not yet officially responded to the allegations. However, the accusations come at a crucial time, as political parties gear up for the Delhi Assembly elections. These allegations have added fuel to the already heated political environment in the national capital. As Sanjay Singh prepares to present evidence of the alleged voter fraud.