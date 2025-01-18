AAP Claims Kejriwal’s Car Attacked By ‘BJP Goons’; Pravesh Verma Hits Back: WATCH

New Delhi: In a dramatic turn of events, stones were hurled at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's vehicle while he was campaigning in the New Delhi Assembly constituency. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused supporters of BJP MP Parvesh Verma of orchestrating the attack, further fueling the political showdown between the two parties.

In a post on AAP’s official ‘X’ account, party shared the footage of the video and wrote, “BJP candidate Pravesh Verma's goons attacked Arvind Kejriwal with bricks and stones while he was campaigning and tried to hurt him so that he could not campaign. BJP people, Kejriwal ji is not going to be scared of your cowardly attack, the people of Delhi will give you a befitting reply.”

The Aam Aadmi Party's clip shows a black SUV, flanked by security personnel on both sides, navigating through a crowd of protesters attempting to block its path. Suddenly, a large stone comes flying through the air, striking the vehicle's roof before tumbling off, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seated inside.

हार के डर से बौखलाई BJP, अपने गुंडों से करवाया अरविंद केजरीवाल जी पर हमला



BJP प्रत्याशी प्रवेश वर्मा के गुंडों ने चुनाव प्रचार करते वक्त अरविंद केजरीवाल जी पर ईंट-पत्थर से हमला कर उन्हें चोट पहुंचाने की कोशिश की ताकि वो प्रचार ना कर सकें।



बीजेपी वालों, तुम्हारे इस कायराना… pic.twitter.com/QcanvqX8fB — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 18, 2025

BJP’s Response To AAP’s Claims

BJP candidate from New Delhi Assembly seat, Parvesh Sharma in turn alleged that AAP chief vehicle convoy crushed the leg of a BJP worker. “The car of Arvind Kejriwal has gone ahead by crushing the worker of the BJP. The leg of the worker (BJP) has broken and I am going to the Lady Hardinge Medical College to inquire about his health...This is very shameful," ANI quoted Sharma as saying.

#WATCH Delhi: On AAP alleging attack on the convoy of Arvind Kejriwal, BJP candidate from New Delhi assembly seat, Parvesh Verma says, "The car of Arvind Kejriwal has gone ahead by crushing the worker of the BJP. The leg of the worker (BJP) has broken and I am going to the Lady… pic.twitter.com/63CAwqOVPK — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2025

AAP sources reported that Arvind Kejriwal was interacting with voters in the New Delhi constituency when tensions erupted. A clash reportedly broke out between residents and supporters of BJP MP Parvesh Verma. During the commotion, stones were allegedly hurled at Kejriwal's convoy.