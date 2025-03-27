AAP Appoints Mukesh Ahlawat As Deputy Leader And Jarnail Singh As General Secretary

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday appointed Mukesh Ahlawat as the Deputy leader and Jarnail Singh as the General Secretary. Sanjiv Jha has also been appointed as the Chief Whip of the party.

Taking to social media X, Ahlawat in a post thanked AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, AAP state Chief Saurabh Bharadwaj and Leader of Opposition Atishi and the top leadership for giving him the opportunity. "I thank from the bottom of my heart the National Convenor @ArvindKejriwal, State President, @Saurabh_MLAgk, Leader of Opposition @AtishiAAP and the top leadership for once again showing faith in me and giving me an important position in the party," the post read.

On March 21, AAP appointed former Delhi Minister and former MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj as the state chief of the Delhi Unit of the party. Bhardwaj has replaced Gopal Rai to formulate the political strategies for the party in Delhi to counter the BJP-led Delhi government. After being appointed Delhi AAP president, Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "Our first priority will be to expand the party organisation. Elections will come and go.."

Gopal Rai has been appointed as the state in-charge of AAP Gujarat while Pankaj Gupta has been appointed as the state in-charge for AAP Goa while Manish Sisodia takes charge of Punjab.

On his appointment as the in charge of Punjab, AAP leader Manish Sisodia said, "There has been a lot of development in Punjab after the formation of our government in the state...The AAP government will continue to work for the welfare of the people of Punjab and will ensure that every dedicated worker of the AAP feels proud to be a part of the party...The people of Punjab respect Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann a lot,"

This decision follows the meeting of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting which was conducted at residence of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.

The party witnessed a major reshuffle after it lost its bastion, the national capital Delhi, to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).