/Punjab launches SANGAT mental health clubs in 40 colleges to check drug abuse

The Punjab government has launched SANGAT Mental Health Clubs in 40 colleges across the state to strengthen mental health awareness among young people, encourage early intervention and help prevent substance abuse under its flagship 'Yudh Nashean Virudh' initiative. Led by the Higher Education Department in partnership with the Aditya Birla Education Trust, the programme aims to create supportive campus environments where students can discuss emotional distress without stigma.
Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia interacted with club participants at the launch event held at Plaksha University in Mohali. They discussed the role of educational institutions, families and peer networks in reducing stigma and encouraging young people to seek help.
Speaking at the launch, Bains described SANGAT as an important step towards empowering young people to deal with mental health challenges and substance abuse through awareness, peer support and collective action.
"Even Arjuna, one of the greatest warriors, faced mental and emotional challenges despite having Lord Krishna by his side. This reminds us that young people, too, need the right guidance and mentors. Taking drugs is not a matter of pride; helping someone find their way back from the wrong company is. SANGAT is designed by the youth, for the youth, to encourage peer support, promote mental wellbeing and help young people make healthier choices," he said.
Aditya Birla Education Trust and Mpower founder and chairperson Neerja Birla said emotional distress, untreated mental health concerns and substance use often intersect among young people.
"The challenges faced by youngsters today extend beyond substance abuse. Growing concerns around emotional wellbeing and mental health make early intervention more important than ever. At Mpower, through our work with COPE, we have seen how emotional distress, untreated mental health concerns and substance use can intersect, underscoring the need for sustained, preventive interventions," she said.
Birla welcomed the Punjab government's collaborative approach, saying it brought together government departments, civil society organisations, educators, healthcare professionals and community leaders to build a sustainable ecosystem for prevention, treatment, rehabilitation and reintegration.
Under the programme, 25 students from each participating college will receive 14 hours of Youth Mental Health First Aid training and certification.
The training will equip students to recognise signs of emotional distress, provide initial peer support and guide fellow students towards professional assistance when required.
The clubs will also organise campus-level activities to promote mental wellbeing, encourage open conversations about emotional challenges and discourage substance use.
Actor Aparshakti Khurana who attended the launch stressed the need to create supportive spaces where young people can speak openly about their struggles.
"We often tell young people to be strong, but strength also means being able to speak honestly about what you are going through and ask for help when you need it. The pressures young people face are not always visible, making it important for friends, families and educational institutions to create spaces where they feel heard rather than judged," he said.
"No matter how many challenges keep coming up, my dadi (grandmother) used to say, 'Achi sangat bohot zaruri hai.'Initiatives such as SANGAT can encourage young people to look out for one another and make mental health a more open conversation," he added.
The launch event also featured Nikhil Taneja, co-founder and chief of Yuvaa, and Punjabi comedian Manpreet Singh, popularly known as The Comic Singh. Education officials, nodal professors, SANGAT student members and representatives of the Aditya Birla Education Trust attended the programme.
The initiative is being implemented through Mpower, a subsidiary of the Aditya Birla Education Trust, under its COPE - Counselling and Outreach for Peer Empowerment -framework. It forms part of Punjab’s broader efforts under Yudh Nashean Virudh to tackle substance abuse through prevention, awareness and collective responsibility.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.