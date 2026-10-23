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Punjab launches SANGAT mental health clubs in 40 colleges to check drug abuse

Punjab launches SANGAT Mental Health Clubs in 40 colleges to strengthen youth mental wellbeing, encourage peer support and prevent drug abuse under Yudh Nashean Virudh.

Published: Oct 23, 2026, 01:04 PM IST|Updated: Oct 23, 2026, 01:05 PM IST
Punjab launches SANGAT mental health clubs in 40 colleges to check drug abuse

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Punjab launches SANGAT mental health clubs in 40 colleges to check drug abuse
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