AAP Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj conducts ‘Delhi Behaal Jan Samvad’ in Chirag Delhi on Sunday

Under the “Delhi Behaal Jan Samvad” campaign, Delhi State President of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Saurabh Bharadwaj addressed a large public gathering in Chirag Delhi, launching a sharp attack on the BJP government. As part of the ongoing outreach being held in every mandal across the capital, he stated that despite the BJP’s “four-engine” government in Delhi, citizens continue to suffer. He said that one year after coming to power, the government has failed to deliver on key promises, like women have not received the promised ₹2500, and bus marshals have not been granted permanent jobs.

On Sunday, the AAP Delhi State Chief called out the Rekha Gupta government for engaging in farziwada (fraud) in the name of reducing pollution, fabricating Yamuna-cleaning claims, and merely renaming 370 Mohalla Clinics as Arogya Mandirs. He further stated that the closure of Mohalla Clinics has left thousands of young people unemployed and that 6,000 bus conductors are now being dismissed. He announced that on March 1, the AAP will hold a massive public meeting at Jantar Mantar to amplify the voice of distressed Delhi.

During the Delhi Behaal Jan Samvad in Chirag Delhi Saurabh Bharadwaj stated, “BJP has always been a party of wealthy traders and big industrialists. They visit the poor only during elections, eat meals in jhuggis, and play carrom board games. Poor people are innocent and get misled by their words. In this Delhi election, BJP deceived common and poor people, and after 27 years formed the government in Delhi.”

Saurabh Bharadwaj continued, “The BJP took away the facilities that the AAP government had worked hard to create for villages. Dispensaries were built in villages and towns so that poor people and elderly citizens could easily access treatment.”

He said that at the Mohalla Clinic built under the water tank in Sheikh Sarai, the maximum number of village women used to come for treatment. “Due to lack of money and time, women are often unable to visit doctors. Free tests and medicines for diseases like diabetes, thyroid, and hypertension at Mohalla Clinics were very helpful to them,” he said.

“But BJP Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is closing Mohalla Clinics one by one. The CM falsely claims to have built 370 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs. In reality, she has merely repainted dispensaries built during Arvind Kejriwal’s tenure and written Arogya Mandir on them. This is open fraud and farziwada,” he added.

Saurabh Bharadwaj asserted that people living in bungalows may think Rekha Gupta is doing good work, but villagers know the truth because they see the ground reality. “BJP has done no work for villages in one year. Sewer, chaupal, and road works are being carried out from budgets passed during the AAP government,” he added.

The senior AAP leader said that for the past 8–9 years, the AAP government organized a Shahpur Jat Festival for 360 villages of Delhi in Shahpur Jat village, where even village elders participated in fashion shows. “But a BJP MLA stopped this festival and shifted it from the village to the bungalows of Greater Kailash,” he highlighted.

“BJP believes festivals are only for the elite, not villagers. No one wants to attend this festival now. On Saturday, BJP workers were filling buses with street vendors to take them to the festival. People reported being threatened that if they did not board the buses, they would not be allowed to set up their stalls,” he stated.

He said that PM Modi had guaranteed Delhi’s women that from March, after winning the election, ₹2500 would be deposited into every woman’s account. “But no woman has received ₹2500. No one trusts BJP leaders because everyone knows they lie,” he stated.

“That is why PM Modi himself campaigned. But after the election, he too disappeared. No one has the courage to question the Prime Minister about the ₹2500. Whoever asks will face ED and CBI raids and be arrested,” he continued.

On pollution and Yamuna cleaning, Saurabh Bharadwaj said that during Chhath Puja, CM Rekha Gupta gave many interviews claiming she cleaned the Yamuna in eight months, something Arvind Kejriwal could not do in ten years, and later it was exposed that they had created a fake Yamuna.

“Drinking water supply was disrupted for days because water pipes were used to fill the fake Yamuna to stage interviews claiming the river was clean. Similarly, the BJP government shut down pollution measuring meters and sprayed water on the ones that were operational day and night to show lower pollution levels. Aam Aadmi Party exposed this as well,” he noted.

The AAP Delhi Unit Chief said that the government shut down about 250 Mohalla Clinics and terminated pharmacists, nurses, sample collectors, sanitation workers, and doctors working there. “Data entry operators were removed from government hospitals, leaving thousands unemployed. 6,000 DTC bus conductors have also been dismissed. The CM claims new buses are being added daily. If new buses are coming, new conductors should be recruited, why dismiss them?,” he questioned.

He further said that under Arvind Kejriwal’s leadership, the AAP government had appointed around 10,000 bus marshals for women’s safety. “But the LG first removed them and then blackmailed them with a promise that if BJP won, they would be given permanent jobs within 60 days. Bus marshals campaigned for BJP and helped them win, but after victory BJP stopped talking to them and gave them no permanent jobs,” he said.

Saurabh Bharadwaj stated, “BJP is organizing grand Hindu conventions but hiding that they are the organizers. They know people do not gather in their leaders’ names, so instead of using their own photos, they put pictures of Baba Saheb Ambedkar and Sant Ravidas on posters to attract crowds.”

He asked where they were when Ramleela in Chirag Delhi was shut down, and said, “BJP exploits Hindus in the name of religion and organizes Ramleela once a year to profit from it throughout the year. When AAP started affordable Ramleela, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj and the LG opposed it.”

“The LG (Lieutenant Governor) had trees planted overnight at the Ramleela ground and Delhi Development Authority (DDA) built a wall so the Ramleela could not take place. BJP members are not true Hindus but do business in the name of Hindus and exploit people,” he added.

Saurabh Bharadwaj said that despite a four-engine government in Delhi (Centre, LG, Delhi Government, and MCD), more than 800 people went missing in the first 15 days of January this year, including several minor girls. “When this issue is raised, police threaten to file FIRs. But we are not afraid of FIRs,” he noted.

“We have already faced FIRs from ED (Enforcement Directorate), Economic Offences Wing (EoW), Delhi Police, and ACB (Anti Corruption Bureau). Delhi Police wants to suppress this news, which means there is collusion between police, BJP government, and child kidnapping gangs. Instead, police should have printed posters to create awareness,” Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

Referring to the Epstein case in the United States, he stated that young girls were sent to powerful politicians and industrialists there and that discussions included the name of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. He urged parents to remain vigilant and immediately report missing children. “If police do not register the complaint, inform the AAP,” he asserted.

He further said that after BJP formed the government, several private schools such as Apeejay, Indian School, and BPS increased fees by 20% to 80%. “Children of parents unable to pay increased fees are being harassed, made to sit in libraries, and denied admit cards, while BJP remains silent,” he said.

“In 2020, the AAP government sealed Apeejay schools for arbitrary actions and fined private hospitals (such as Max, PSRI, Escorts) ₹490 crore for not providing free treatment to poor patients. After that, hospitals resumed free treatment, but after BJP came to power, they again stopped providing free treatment to the poor,” he continued.

He said BJP has canceled ration cards of 8,00,000 poor people in Delhi and stopped pensions of 25,000 widows and thousands of elderly citizens because BJP hates the poor. “They are bulldozing jhuggis and homes of the poor while dancing with the rich,” he emphasised.

The AAP Delhi State President stated that in the last 10 years, whenever MCD attempted to demolish homes built by poor people, the AAP stood firm and prevented demolitions. Just before elections, when MCD officials arrived with JCB machines to demolish homes in Shahpur Jat, he said he personally intervened and stopped them. “BJP never gathers for legitimate causes or when poor people are harmed, but when it comes to illegal buildings of builders in Greater Kailash, they make a spectacle,” he further said.

Saurabh Bharadwaj questioned whether Greater Kailash has run out of space and that they are turning villages into hubs of exploitation. “Their intention is to sell flats in unsafe, tilted buildings to poor people and flee; if the building collapses later, so be it,” he stated.

Saurabh Bharadwaj concluded that BJP is squeezing the poor everywhere, and said, “BJP has come to power to do such work. They are squeezing the poor everywhere, cutting pensions, canceling ration cards, closing Mohalla Clinics, and increasing school fees. Their loot continues everywhere.”