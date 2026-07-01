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  • /AAP fulfils its final election promise made ahead of 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Bhagwant Mann

AAP fulfils its final election promise made ahead of 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Bhagwant Mann

Marking the launch of the scheme, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann unveiled a dedicated web portal in Dhuri. At the same time, the government released three months’ instalments together, crediting ₹3,000 to every woman and ₹4,500 to eligible women from the Scheduled Caste category of Punjab.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 05:49 PM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 05:49 PM IST
AAP fulfils its final election promise made ahead of 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Bhagwant Mann

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