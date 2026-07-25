Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Mothers, wives and sisters emerge as key force in Punjab’s war against drugs

Mothers, wives and sisters emerge as key force in Punjab’s war against drugs

Women lead Punjab’s Yudh Nashean Virudh campaign by helping family members overcome addiction through treatment, counselling and rehabilitation.

Published: Jul 25, 2026, 03:28 PM IST|Updated: Jul 25, 2026, 03:29 PM IST
Mothers, wives and sisters emerge as key force in Punjab’s war against drugs
Image Credit: ANI. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Mothers, wives and sisters emerge as key force in Punjab’s war against drugs
Anti-drug campaign3 min ago
2
Diddy15 min ago
3
Shreyas Iyer31 min ago
4
Dharmendra Pradhan44 min ago
5
Face Moisturizer47 min ago