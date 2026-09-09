Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has called for closer cooperation with the Confederation of Indian Industry to improve crop residue management, support farmers and attract new investment. He also discussed industrial development, job creation, skill training, horticulture, green technology and better infrastructure. The meeting focused on practical steps to support Punjab’s economy and create more opportunities for young people.
During a meeting with a CII delegation in Chandigarh on Wednesday, CM Mann discussed industrial development, new investments and employment opportunities for Punjab’s youth.
Sharing details of the meeting on X, CM Mann stated, “Today, I had an important meeting with the Chairman of CII Northern Region in Chandigarh. During the meeting, we held a detailed discussion on industrial development in Punjab, attracting new investments, and creating maximum employment opportunities for the youth. Our government is continuously working to make Punjab the country’s best industrial hub and create a conducive environment for businesses. We are fully committed to strengthening Punjab’s economy.”
CM Mann said the Punjab government and CII should work together to reduce pollution caused by crop residue burning. He said the focus should be on sustainability, efficient use of resources, climate resilience and green technology.
“It is imperative for the Punjab government and CII to join hands on this thrust area to check environmental pollution. The focus should be on sustainability, resource efficiency, climate resilience and green technology, thereby benefiting farmers on one hand and making Punjab clean, green and pollution-free on the other,” he said.
Chief Minister Mann asked CII to increase its crop residue management efforts in the Malwa region, especially in Sangrur and Barnala. These areas grow the Parmal variety of paddy along with other parts of the state.
He said Punjab was committed to using sustainable and technology-based solutions for crop residue management. According to Mann, government agencies, industry and other stakeholders need to work together to provide farmers with practical, affordable and effective solutions.
CM Mann also assured CII of the Punjab government’s support for facilitating the visit of the World Horticulture Centre to India during CII Agro Tech India 2026.
He said such a visit could help Punjab gain knowledge and expertise in agriculture and industry. The Chief Minister also called for greater exchange of knowledge and technology to strengthen the state’s horticulture sector and improve benefits for farmers.
The meeting also covered industrial and urban infrastructure. CM Mann said better infrastructure was important for improving ease of doing business, lowering costs and attracting investment.
He said the Punjab government was working to provide reliable and quality power to industrial areas, especially during periods of high demand. The government would also focus on infrastructure problems that affect industrial operations.
CM Mann assured CII of full support for its proposed Multi-Skill Training Institute in Ludhiana. He said the institute could help create a skilled workforce for local industries and provide better job opportunities for young people.
“The proposed Multi-Skill Training Institute will help create a pool of skilled manpower in Punjab to meet the requirements of local industry while opening new vistas of gainful employment for the youth. Skill development aligned with emerging industrial needs is crucial for strengthening Punjab’s economic growth,” said the Chief Minister.
Chief Minister Mann also asked CII to examine the possibility of setting up a Centre of Excellence for Technical Textiles in Punjab, along with an advanced laboratory in Jalandhar.
He also stressed the need for a dedicated skill centre for defence manufacturing industries. Such a centre could provide trained workers and support new economic activity in the state.
The meeting covered agriculture, crop residue management, horticulture, infrastructure, skill development and emerging industries. The Punjab government and CII discussed ways to improve cooperation in these areas while supporting sustainable growth and creating more opportunities for people across the state.
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