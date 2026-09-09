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'Hand-in-hand for Punjab's future': CM Mann calls for CII collaboration to promote sustainable crop residue management

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has called for closer cooperation with CII to improve crop residue management, support farmers, attract investment and create jobs.

Published: Sep 09, 2026, 09:36 PM IST|Updated: Sep 09, 2026, 09:37 PM IST
'Hand-in-hand for Punjab's future': CM Mann calls for CII collaboration to promote sustainable crop residue management
Image Credit: Punjab CMO. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

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'Hand-in-hand for Punjab's future': CM Mann calls for CII collaboration to promote sustainable crop residue management
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