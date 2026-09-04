/Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana: Punjab beneficiaries can now download Rs10-lakh health card online

Punjab beneficiaries under Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana can now download their health cards online from home after completing e-KYC and photograph verification. The State Health Agency, Punjab, has enabled the digital facility through its official portal, reducing the need for eligible families to visit a centre just to collect their health card.
The State Health Agency, Punjab, has made it easier for beneficiaries of Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana to access their health cards. Once e-KYC and photograph-based verification are complete, beneficiaries can view their verified card online and download it in PDF format.
The downloaded card can be saved on a mobile phone or printed and kept for future use.
Beneficiaries can access their family record through the available identification details and complete the verification process online.
Beneficiaries should complete their photograph-based verification and e-KYC before downloading the health card.
The process also allows beneficiaries to check the updated photographs of family members and complete the required authentication before the card is generated.
Downloading a card without completing the required verification does not replace the beneficiary authentication process.
The digital health card facility is aimed at making access to Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana easier for beneficiaries. The scheme provides cashless treatment coverage of up to ₹10 lakh per family per year.
The online card facility can reduce paperwork and unnecessary visits to service centres. Beneficiaries can keep the card on their phones and use a printed copy when needed.
Beneficiaries should use only the official State Health Agency Punjab portal to access the health card service. They should also avoid sharing OTPs with anyone.
The digital facility is part of the state's effort to make Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana services easier to access. By allowing verified beneficiaries to download their health cards from home, the process can save time and make an important healthcare document easier to keep and use.
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