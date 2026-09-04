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Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana: Punjab beneficiaries can now download Rs10-lakh health card online

Punjab Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojan (MMSY) beneficiaries can now download their Rs 10 lakh health card online after e-KYC. Check the simple steps to access and print the card.

Published: Sep 04, 2026, 11:44 AM IST|Updated: Sep 04, 2026, 11:48 AM IST
Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana: Punjab beneficiaries can now download Rs10-lakh health card online
Image Credit: ANI. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

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