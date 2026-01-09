AAP Holds Massive Protest Demanding Dismissal Of Kapil Mishra For Insulting Guru Sahibs

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday mounted a forceful protest near the Delhi Assembly at Chandgi Ram Akhara, demanding the dismissal and disqualification of BJP minister Kapil Mishra over his remarks insulting the Guru Sahibs. Led by MLAs Jarnail Singh and Kuldeep Kumar, AAP karyakartas gathered in large numbers, raising slogans and pressing for Kapil Mishra’s resignation.

During this, Jarnail Singh said the BJP must stop hiding its divisive agenda behind the names of the Gurus and instead read the history of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib, whose sacrifice stood firmly against religious fanaticism. Jarnail Singh said Kapil Mishra’s public record has consistently been one of fuelling communal tensions and asserted that such a person has no moral or democratic right to remain inside the House.

Addressing the protest, Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh said, “BJP leaders are being given a very strict and strong message that they must stop indulging in dirty religious politics by hiding behind the names of the Gurus. The name of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib is being used to spread confusion, but before doing that, they should first read his history. Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib taught that one must never bow before religious fanaticism under any circumstances.”

The AAP MLA said that three days ago, BJP minister Kapil Mishra, “whose history has been one of communalism and spreading riots,” circulated a fake video in the name of religion. “The AAP’s message to Kapil Mishra is absolutely clear. He must apologise for spreading a fake video. We appeal to the Speaker of the Delhi Assembly that such a disgraceful person, who misleads people in the name of religion and spreads riots, has no right to remain inside the Delhi Assembly. Strict action must be taken against such a person and he should be dismissed immediately,” Jarnail Singh said.

Addressing the media on Friday, Kondli MLA Kuldeep Kumar said AAP workers had reached the Assembly area to gherao the Delhi Assembly over the issue. “Today we have come here to gherao the Delhi Assembly. The way BJP minister Kapil Mishra and the entire BJP edited and circulated a video by invoking the name of Guru Sahib to hide their lies and failures has been completely exposed by the Aam Aadmi Party,” Kuldeep Kumar said.

He said the BJP was trying to evade discussion on serious issues affecting Delhi. “BJP leaders wanted to avoid issues such as pollution in Delhi, the mismanagement of rain shelters, deaths due to cold, and the murders taking place in the city. To divert attention from these issues, they used the name of Guru Sahib and indulged in dirty politics,” he said.

Kuldeep Kumar said the AAP had come with a clear and single demand. “We have come here demanding that BJP must immediately dismiss minister Kapil Mishra for editing and circulating a fake video. We have also told the Speaker of the Delhi Assembly that the membership of BJP minister Kapil Mishra, who took Assembly proceedings videos, edited them, and spread them, must be cancelled. Along with this, all BJP MLAs who further circulated that video should also be suspended,” he said.

He further said that once again, the Speaker expelled AAP MLAs from the Delhi Assembly, but the party would not back down. “The Speaker has once again expelled AAP MLAs from the Delhi Assembly, but we will not tolerate insults to the Guru Sahibs, and we will continue to raise the voice of the people of Delhi. The Speaker must take an immediate decision and suspend Kapil Mishra from the Assembly for spreading riots and lies,” Kuldeep Kumar said.

Reiterating AAP’s position, he said, “The AAP has only one demand. Kapil Mishra’s membership must be cancelled with immediate effect because a person who wants to incite riots and uses the name of Guru Sahib for his dirty politics is dangerous for Delhi.”