Aam Aadmi Party

AAP is moving out of Delhi with small electoral wins in other states

Aam Aadmi Party's dent in Goa Zilla Panchayat elections has marked the first electoral history of the party in the coastal state. 

The maiden win of AAP candidates in council elections in Goa and Kashmir very much tells the increasing trust and expectations of people with AAP is increasing far and wide from the extreme north to south.

Aam Aadmi (AAP) party's dent in Goa Zilla Panchayat elections, has marked the first electoral history of the party in the coastal state. AAP candidate Hanzel Fernandes won Benaulim seat in South Goa. Many other AAP candidates secured much higher vote share than last time.

In another startling development Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader from Jammu and Kashmir's Doda has won the DDC polls from Kahara constituency in the district. Mehraj Din Malik claimed is the first leader from his party to win the DDC election in Jammu and Kashmir. Malik, although a member of the AAP, did not contest on the party symbol and filed his nomination as an Independent. He is the head of Jammu Minority Unit head.

This is just another success story of people posing faith in the Delhi governance model under the leadership of CM Arvind Kejriwal. We got to witness that Delhi model is giving feelers to the CM of Uttar Pradesh, where the Deputy CM was not allowed to visit a government school in Lucknow, as it may expose the hollow challenge of the state’s education minister.

