AAP Leader Arrested With Guns, Live Bullets in Ludhiana; Punjab Police Suspects Pakistan Link as BJP Demands Action

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab Government over involvement in illegal weapons supply and drug menace. Taking to Twitter, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala slammed the AAP government for failing to curb the menace. "In Punjab, drug addiction has reached every school and every neighbourhood. AAP workers are involved in the business of supplying illegal arms and cartridges to gangs. But this party gives knowledge to the whole country and is not able to handle one state!! These people will destroy the state!" said Poonawala.

He further said, "After SC slammed Punjab Govt for increasing drug problem now Governor of Punjab Purohit ji exposes AAP govt-how drugs have reached schools, children! Instead of making Punjab nasha-mukt, AAP made Delhi & Punjab Nasha Yukt & patronise the mafia - 190 drug deaths in 8 months!!"

The BJP's attack on AAP comes in wake of Ludhiana Police arresting Aam Aadmi Party youth leader Deepak Garg with 5 pistols and 19 live cartridges. On January 26, the police arrested youths named Akashdeep and Pindri. A pistol was recovered from these youths. When the miscreants were strictly interrogated, they told Police about Garg. The police also suspect arms smuggling from Pakistan as well and hinted that Garg may be involved in illegal weapon supply.

The name of AAP MLA Manvinder Gyaspura has also cropped up in the case. An AAP worker has alleged a link between the arrested youth and the MLA, said various reports.

It may be recalled that Deepak Garg was inducted into the AAP by MLA Gyaspura in the presence of minister Jarnail Singh. The arrested Akashdeep and Pindri are being said to close aides of gangster Sukhpreet Budda. Many cases have been registered in Malaud and Malerkotla police stations against them.