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AAP leader Satyendar Jain among 6 arrested in Delhi Jal Board tender scam

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the ACB said the case was registered following a complaint by the Delhi government's Directorate of Vigilance. The complaint alleged large-scale irregularities, manipulation of tender conditions and criminal conspiracy in the tendering process.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 11:25 PM IST|Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 11:25 PM IST
AAP leader Satyendar Jain among 6 arrested in Delhi Jal Board tender scam
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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