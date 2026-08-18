/AAP leader Satyendar Jain among 6 arrested in Delhi Jal Board tender scam

The arrests relate to an FIR registered on May 11, 2024, at the ACB police station following a complaint by the GNCTD's Directorate of Vigilance. The case has been registered under Sections 7, 7A, 9 and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended in 2018, along with Sections 420, 409, 418 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code.