/AAP leader Satyendar Jain among 6 arrested in Delhi Jal Board tender scam

Former Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Kumar Jain and former Delhi Jal Board (DJB) CEO Udit Prakash Rai were among six people arrested by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) on Tuesday in an alleged corruption and tender-manipulation case linked to the augmentation and upgradation of sewage treatment plants (STPs) in the national capital.
The other four accused arrested in the case are Ankit Srivastava, a former contractual consultant with the DJB; Nagendra Yadav, proprietor of M/s AN Enterprises; Raja Kumar Kurra, owner of M/s Euroteck Environment Private Limited; and Pankaj Verma, proprietor of M/s Srijanhar.
The arrests relate to an FIR registered on May 11, 2024, at the ACB police station following a complaint by the GNCTD's Directorate of Vigilance. The case has been registered under Sections 7, 7A, 9 and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended in 2018, along with Sections 420, 409, 418 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code.
According to the ACB, the investigation concerns alleged large-scale irregularities, manipulation of tender conditions and criminal conspiracy in the tendering process for DJB's STP projects.
Investigators have alleged that the tender included restrictive technical specifications and conditions that favoured a particular technology provider, M/s Euroteck Environment Private Limited. The agency said these conditions limited competition and allegedly gave an undue advantage to the selected private entity.
The ACB further alleged that a proposed pilot study for the STP upgradation work was never conducted. It said restrictive conditions concerning the technology and media to be used were incorporated into the tender, while important parameters related to treated effluent were left out.
According to the agency, the technical specifications were later changed, leading to significant financial implications for the government exchequer.
The investigation also focused on alleged links between private individuals, public servants and intermediaries involved in the tendering process. The ACB said its analysis of electronic evidence revealed exchanges involving tender conditions, corrigendums and other project-related documents.
Investigators allege that some of the conditions and documents exchanged between the parties were later incorporated into the STP tender issued by the DJB. The agency has described the communications as evidence of an alleged nexus between private individuals and public functionaries aimed at influencing the tender in favour of M/s Euroteck Environment Private Limited.
The financial probe has also focused on an alleged flow of commission or bribe money through intermediary entities, including M/s Srijanhar and M/s AN Enterprises.
The ACB alleged that substantial amounts were transferred to the proprietorship concern of accused Nagendra Yadav by entities linked to the private technology provider. Investigators then allegedly traced transactions involving transfers to government officials, including then DJB CEO Udit Prakash Rai and his relatives.
The agency has alleged that Rai received around Rs 1.52 crore as bribes in his own and his relatives' bank accounts through banking channels from M/s AN Enterprises, the proprietorship concern of Nagendra Yadav.
The ACB further alleged that the money transferred through M/s AN Enterprises originated from M/s Euroteck, the technology provider associated with the STP project. Investigators have also alleged that the funds were subsequently used to purchase immovable property.
The agency said it is continuing to examine the complete money trail and the alleged proceeds of crime.
The investigation also uncovered alleged communications between Raja Kumar Kurra, Nagendra Yadav and Ankit Srivastava regarding meetings, tender conditions, corrigendums and other issues linked to the STP tender.
According to the ACB, the electronic communications and other evidence indicate that certain restrictive conditions were allegedly introduced or modified in a manner favouring M/s Euroteck Environment Private Limited.
The agency is now examining the individual roles of the accused and their alleged involvement in the wider conspiracy, including the role of public functionaries, private entities and intermediaries.
The ACB said all six accused were questioned after investigators examined the material collected during the probe. They were subsequently arrested on August 18 in accordance with the law.
The arrests mark a major development in the investigation into alleged corruption and irregularities in the DJB's STP upgradation projects. The ACB said further investigation is underway.
(With IANS inputs)
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