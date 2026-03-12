AAP leaders were jailed by levelling false allegations against them, but court dismissed all charges: Arvind Kejriwal

NEW DELHI/PUNJAB: After the court dismissed all allegations in the so-called Delhi liquor case and effectively affirmed his integrity as ‘kattar Imaandar’ (staunchly honest), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal visited Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib with his wife to offer prayers and express gratitude to Waheguru. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and his wife, along with other dignitaries, also paid obeisance at Darbar Sahib on the occasion.

Reflecting on the development, the AAP Supremo said that the leadership of the AAP had been subjected to a sustained campaign of false allegations and political mudslinging, under which five of the party’s top leaders were imprisoned on fabricated charges. He noted that even a sitting Chief Minister had been dragged from his residence in the middle of the night and sent to jail, but the court has now rejected all the allegations, observing that there was not even sufficient evidence to proceed with a trial and granting them complete relief.

During a media interaction, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal said, “This could not have happened without the grace and blessings of Waheguru. I have come to Darbar Sahib many times earlier as well and taken Waheguru’s blessings. Now that our honour has been restored and we have been freed from all the allegations, today I, my wife, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann and his wife, along with our families, have come to bow before Waheguru and express our gratitude. May Waheguru continue to guide us and keep showering his blessings on us. Waheguru has given us a very big responsibility to serve the people and we will continue to serve the people in the same spirit.”

The AAP Supremo stated, “For the last four years, our government has been running very well in Punjab. Work has been done for people in schools, hospitals, healthcare and now for women as well. Only when we receive the blessings of the people are ordinary people like us able to accomplish anything. Otherwise, in front of such powerful people, ordinary people like us would have no standing at all. We are able to stand firm because Waheguru’s blessings are with us and we are walking on the path of truth.”

Arvind Kejriwal further asserted, “A lot still remains to be done in Punjab. If we make four promises and deliver seven or eight works, that reflects greatness. But making eight promises and delivering only four does not reflect greatness. All the promises we made have been fulfilled. In the next one year, Mann Sahib and his entire team have prepared a very big plan. Now Punjab has to be taken to the next level. Work has to be done at the level of infrastructure and for providing employment to the youth.”

He noted, “From Friday, Invest Punjab is beginning and now many industries have started coming to Punjab. Big industrialists from across the country are showing interest in investing in Punjab. Together with the three crore people of Punjab, we will take the state to an entirely new level.”

Arvind Kejriwal also wrote on X, “On Thursday, Bhagwant Singh Mann and I, along with our families, paid obeisance at Sri Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib. False allegations had been levelled against me and several leaders of my party. The court dismissed all the allegations and clearly stated that there was not even enough evidence to proceed with a trial. This victory of truth would not have been possible without the grace of Waheguru. Those who walk on the path of truth always receive the blessings of the Guru.”

Meanwhile, Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “In recent days, a verdict of truth came from a Delhi court that the allegations levelled against the top leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party, for which they were sent to jail, were completely false. The court said that there was not even a case to proceed with. They are not saying that the leaders have been acquitted after a trial, rather they are saying that the case itself never began and there was no trial at all. Therefore, as a gesture of gratitude for the rays of the sun of truth that have come for the AAP, we have come today to bow our heads and offer prayers.”

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “We have prayed for the chardi kala of Punjab and for the welfare of all, asking the Almighty to grant us wisdom and strength so that we can fulfil the responsibility of public service entrusted to us. Our government is about to complete nearly four years and the budget session is also underway. A pro-people budget has been presented so that Punjab progresses and becomes the number one state. With this resolve that we will all contribute wholeheartedly to making Punjab number one, we have come with our families today to thank the Almighty.”

The Punjab CM stated, “We pray that the Almighty continues to give us the strength to walk on the path of truth and honesty so that we can serve the country and the community. As we entered the corridors of Darbar Sahib, the words being recited were that if the Almighty is with you, there is no reason to fear anything. We are people who always bow before Waheguru.”

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann further said, “There has been a very big decline in cases of farmers’ suicides in Punjab. According to the latest report received by the government, suicides have decreased because irrigation water is now reaching the fields. On 16 March 2022, water reached only 21 percent of the fields, whereas today in March 2026 it has reached nearly 75 to 80 percent. The power board has itself announced that it can reduce tariffs. Electricity consumption has come down and power is being supplied during the day. Farmers are also receiving MSP.”

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said that on Wednesday the Punjab Government also brought a resolution in the Assembly demanding that agriculture be kept out of the proposed India-US agreement. “If agriculture is not kept out of this agreement, our farmer who is currently the owner of his field will become merely a customer. He will have to depend on external markets for seeds and will not be able to compete with cheaper grain or maize coming from the United States. In America the average farm size is 500 acres, whereas here it is around two and a half acres. In such a situation competition is not possible. The Prime Minister should not take such anti-farmer decisions.”

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann also informed that the Invest Punjab Summit will begin on Friday, 13 March and continue till 15 March. “Investors are coming not only from across the country but also from countries such as Japan, Korea, the UK, France and Switzerland. For the first time they are showing interest in setting up factories in Punjab and establishing large plants in partnership with Indian companies. On 20 March, the Tata Steel plant will be inaugurated and production will begin. After Jamshedpur, this will be the second largest steel plant in the country and it is coming to Punjab.”