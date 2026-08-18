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  • /Ajnala floods: AAP MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal meets Governor, demands dam on Ujh River

Ajnala floods: AAP MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal meets Governor, demands dam on Ujh River

Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said that the Governor heard the delegation patiently and assured them that he would soon arrange a meeting between the delegation and the Union Jal Shakti Minister. He said the Governor also assured the delegation that efforts would be made to resolve the issues raised by the people of Ajnala.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 06:17 PM IST|Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 06:53 PM IST
Ajnala floods: AAP MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal meets Governor, demands dam on Ujh River

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