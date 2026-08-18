/Ajnala floods: AAP MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal meets Governor, demands dam on Ujh River

Calling for greater focus on border areas, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said, “If the Central Government wants to fulfil the dream of a Developed India, it will have to focus on the development of border areas along with major cities. If border areas continue to remain neglected in this manner, the country’s overall development will remain incomplete. The people living in these areas make an important contribution to the security and strength of the country and they deserve better infrastructure, employment opportunities and protection from recurring natural disasters.”