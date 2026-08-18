/Ajnala floods: AAP MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal meets Governor, demands dam on Ujh River

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Ajnala, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, along with a delegation comprising sarpanches, chairmen and Zila Parishad members from the constituency, met Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Tuesday and urged him to take up the long-pending issues of recurring floods, construction of the Ujh Dam and development of the border region with the Central Government.
Highlighting the plight of the people of Ajnala, MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said, “Every year, the people of Ajnala suffer massive destruction due to the waters of the Ravi and Ujh rivers. The water of the Ujh River, which originates from Jammu and Kashmir, passes through Pathankot, Sujanpur, Dinanagar, Gurdaspur and Dera Baba Nanak before reaching Ajnala and then flowing into Pakistan. By the time it reaches Ajnala, it causes massive destruction. Farmers lose their crops, roads are damaged, schools collapse, and fertile agricultural land is washed away.”
He further said, “The continuous threat of floods has also affected the economic development of the region. No one is willing to establish industries in an area where there is a constant fear of floods and destruction. The people of Ajnala deserve permanent protection from this recurring crisis and a clear path towards sustainable development.”
He said, “The construction of the Ujh Dam will provide a permanent solution to the recurring flood threat to a large extent. Along with flood control, the project will generate electricity, provide canals for irrigation and create employment opportunities for the youth. This can become a major step towards the economic and social development of the border region.”
Calling for greater focus on border areas, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said, “If the Central Government wants to fulfil the dream of a Developed India, it will have to focus on the development of border areas along with major cities. If border areas continue to remain neglected in this manner, the country’s overall development will remain incomplete. The people living in these areas make an important contribution to the security and strength of the country and they deserve better infrastructure, employment opportunities and protection from recurring natural disasters.”
Raising another pending issue, the AAP MLA stated, “I also brought to the Governor’s notice the ₹1,600 crore compensation announced by the Prime Minister last time, which has still not been received. The people of the affected areas are waiting for this assistance and the matter needs to be resolved at the earliest.”
Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said that the Governor heard the delegation patiently and assured them that he would soon arrange a meeting between the delegation and the Union Jal Shakti Minister. He said the Governor also assured the delegation that efforts would be made to resolve the issues raised by the people of Ajnala.
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