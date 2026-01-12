AAP MP Raghav Chadha Delivers For Blinkit For A Day, Experiences Life Of Delhi Gig Worker | WATCH

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Monday shared a video on social media in which he was seen spending the day as a delivery agent for Blinkit, a quick-commerce company, in Delhi.

In the video, he can be seen wearing a jacket of the Blinkit app and riding pillion with a delivery agent on a two-wheeler.

The AAP MP is seen in the video travelling on the roads with the gig worker and taking an elevator to reach a customer’s address.

He shared the video on social media and wrote, “Away from boardrooms, at the grassroots. I lived their day. Stay tuned!”

Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/exGBNFGD3T — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) January 12, 2026

On January 4, Chadha took to social media to highlight the release of draft social security rules for gig workers.

“Congratulations to all Gig Workers and Delivery Partners. There is good news for you. Central Government’s draft Social Security Rules are the first step towards recognition, protection and dignity for your work. Even though the Platforms...chose not to listen to your voices, the people of this country and the government did. This is a small win, but an important win,” he wrote.

Gig Workers' Protests

Meanwhile, on New Year’s Eve, Chadha extended strong support to gig workers across the country who observed a nationwide symbolic strike, demanding fair wages, better working conditions and social security from major delivery and e-commerce platforms.

Chadha spent New Year’s Eve interacting with protesting gig workers at Old Rajinder Nagar in Delhi, where delivery partners associated with various companies had gathered to make their voices heard.

The nationwide strike, jointly called by the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) and the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers (IFAT), saw thousands of delivery partners across several states log off their apps or significantly reduce their work.

(with IANS inputs)