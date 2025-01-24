Advertisement
AAP MP Sanjay Singh Tells Court He Will Not Speak Against Goa CM’s Wife In Defamation Case

Sanjay Singh had held a press conference in Delhi in which he had accused Sawant of being involved in a cash-to-jobs' "scam" in Goa, following which the latter filed a Rs 100 crore defamation suit against the AAP leader.

Jan 24, 2025
Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh on Friday told a Goa court that he would not make any statement against Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's wife Sulakshana Sawant in connection with a defamation case filed by her against the Rajya Sabha MP.

When the matter came up for hearing during the day in Bicholim court, the defendant sought time to file a reply to the injunction filed by the petitioner, Sawant's lawyer Pralhad Paranjape said.

Singh also extended the statement, about not speaking against the petitioner, he had made in the court in the last hearing on January 10, Paranjape added.

Singh's lawyer Surel Tilve said his client could not file a reply as he was busy with the upcoming Delhi assembly polls. The reply would be filed during the next hearing, he added.

The court has adjourned the matter to February 7, Pranajape informed.

Singh had held a press conference in Delhi in which he had accused Sawant of being involved in a cash-to-jobs' "scam" in Goa, following which the latter filed a Rs 100 crore defamation suit against the AAP leader in December.

