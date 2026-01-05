AAP Protests Inside Delhi Assembly Over Worsening Air Quality

New Delhi: MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest inside the Delhi Assembly premises on Monday, highlighting the worsening air pollution situation in the national capital.

The demonstration was led by Leader of Opposition Atishi, as the party stepped up pressure on the government to take responsibility and introduce urgent measures to address Delhi’s deteriorating air quality. AAP leaders warned that hazardous pollution levels continue to pose serious health risks, particularly for children, senior citizens, and people suffering from respiratory ailments.

During the protest, the party demanded immediate and stricter action to curb pollution sources, including vehicular emissions, industrial pollution, and stubble burning in neighbouring states.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Meanwhile, several Indian cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Guwahati woke up to dense fog on Monday morning. In the national capital, air quality fluctuated between the ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ categories across multiple areas, while reduced visibility led to delays in flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi’s overall Air Quality Index stood at 260 in the ‘poor’ category at 8 am. Readings from different locations showed sharp variations—Akshardham recorded an AQI of 294, ITO reported 256, while Anand Vihar slipped into the ‘very poor’ category with an AQI of 320. Chandni Chowk emerged as one of the worst-hit areas, registering an AQI of 337.

Amid these conditions, the Sub-Committee on the Graded Response Action Plan under the Commission for Air Quality Management lifted Stage-III restrictions on Friday evening, citing noticeable improvement in air quality due to favourable weather conditions.

(With Inputs From ANI)