AAP Punjab MLA Gurpreet Gogi Bassi Found Dead With Gunshot Wound Under ‘Mysterious Circumstances’

Gurpreet Gogi Bassi, Aam Aadami Party (AAP) MLA from Ludhiana West constituency in Punjab was found dead late Friday night with gunshot wounds to the head. Authorities are yet to ascertain the exact cause of death.

The incident occurred around midnight. Gogi was rushed to the DMC Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

According to the police, preliminary information suggests that Gogi’s licensed pistol accidentally fired while it was being cleaned. The autopsy report will determine whether MLA Bassi's death was a result of suicide or an accidental firing.

The police have launched an investigation into the case. “Investigation is underway,” the DCP added.

Gogi joined the Aam Aadmi Party in 2022. He defeated two-time Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Ashu in the Ludhiana assembly elections.

His wife, Sukhchain Kaur Gogi, also contested the Municipal Corporation elections but was defeated by Congress candidate Inderjit Singh Indi.