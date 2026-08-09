/AAP Punjab youth wing organises ‘Punjab youth run 2026’ in Mohali to strengthen ‘Yudh nashean virudh’

Calling the event a major initiative to promote a healthy and drug-free Punjab, AAP Punjab Youth Wing President and MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura said, “The marathon started early in the morning from Gurdwara Sri Amb Sahib and witnessed enthusiastic participation from thousands of youngsters, sportspersons, women, senior citizens and people from different parts of Punjab. Participants were given T-shirts and participation medals, while cash prizes of up to Rs 11,000 were awarded to the winners.”