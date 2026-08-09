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  • /AAP Punjab youth wing organises ‘Punjab youth run 2026’ in Mohali to strengthen ‘Yudh nashean virudh’

AAP Punjab youth wing organises ‘Punjab youth run 2026’ in Mohali to strengthen ‘Yudh nashean virudh’

AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang congratulated the Youth Wing for organising the event. 

Published: Aug 09, 2026, 07:01 PM IST|Updated: Aug 09, 2026, 07:01 PM IST
AAP Punjab youth wing organises ‘Punjab youth run 2026’ in Mohali to strengthen ‘Yudh nashean virudh’

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AAP Punjab youth wing organises ‘Punjab youth run 2026’ in Mohali to strengthen ‘Yudh nashean virudh’
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