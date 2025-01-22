AAP Releases Middle Class Manifesto, Kejriwal Demands GST Exemption On Essentials, Education Subsidy

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has released its manifesto for the middle class, outlining seven critical demands from the Central government. These demands encompass key areas such as education, health, tax rebate, and pension, aiming to alleviate the struggles faced by the middle-class population.

AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal emphasized the significance of the middle class, describing them as the country's "real superpower." He urged the Centre to dedicate the next budget to addressing the concerns of this demographic.

The manifesto's seven demands include:

- Education: Subsidy for higher education to make it more accessible and affordable.

- Health: Improved healthcare facilities and services, ensuring quality medical care for all.

- Tax Rebate: Relief in taxes to reduce the financial burden on the middle class.

- Pension: Enhanced pension benefits to ensure a secure post-retirement life.

- GST Reform: Exemption of essential items from GST to reduce the cost of living.

- Employment Opportunities: Creation of more job opportunities to cater to the growing workforce.

- Social Security: Strengthened social security measures to protect the interests of the middle class.