Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2847257https://zeenews.india.com/india/aap-releases-middle-class-manifesto-kejriwal-demands-gst-exemption-on-essentials-education-subsidy-2847257.html
NewsIndia
DELHI ELECTION 2025

AAP Releases Middle Class Manifesto, Kejriwal Demands GST Exemption On Essentials, Education Subsidy

AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal emphasized the significance of the middle class, describing them as the country's "real superpower."

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Jan 22, 2025, 01:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

AAP Releases Middle Class Manifesto, Kejriwal Demands GST Exemption On Essentials, Education Subsidy File Photo

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has released its manifesto for the middle class, outlining seven critical demands from the Central government. These demands encompass key areas such as education, health, tax rebate, and pension, aiming to alleviate the struggles faced by the middle-class population.

AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal emphasized the significance of the middle class, describing them as the country's "real superpower." He urged the Centre to dedicate the next budget to addressing the concerns of this demographic.

The manifesto's seven demands include:

- Education: Subsidy for higher education to make it more accessible and affordable.
- Health: Improved healthcare facilities and services, ensuring quality medical care for all.
- Tax Rebate: Relief in taxes to reduce the financial burden on the middle class.
- Pension: Enhanced pension benefits to ensure a secure post-retirement life.
- GST Reform: Exemption of essential items from GST to reduce the cost of living.
- Employment Opportunities: Creation of more job opportunities to cater to the growing workforce.
- Social Security: Strengthened social security measures to protect the interests of the middle class.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK