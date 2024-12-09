AAP Releases 2nd List Of 20 Candidates; Avadh Ojha Replaces Manish Sisodia In Patparganj

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday unveiled its second list of candidates for the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, setting the stage for a high-stakes battle in the capital. Former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who had earlier represented Patparganj, will now contest from Jangpura. Civil services teacher Avadh Ojha has been fielded from Patparganj, a constituency long associated with Sisodia’s electoral victories.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday announced its second list of 20 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, slated for early next year. This follows the release of an initial list last month, which featured 11 candidates. With this, the ruling party has yet to declare nominees for 39 constituencies in the 70-seat Assembly.

For Avadh Ojha, who recently joined AAP, Patparganj’s status as an AAP stronghold makes it a promising constituency for his electoral debut. the east Delhi constituency has been represented by former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia since 2013.

AAP’s second list features Jintender Singh Shunty (Shahdara) and Surinder Pal Singh Bittu (Timarpur), both recent BJP defectors. Shunty replaces outgoing Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, while Bittu takes the place of chief whip Dilip Pandey.

