New Delhi : Bharatiya Janata Party leader Rohini Vijender Gupta on Tuesday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party calling it a "sinking ship,"and said the party will not last long following the defeat in Delhi Assembly elections.

His remarks come following Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and other AAP MLAs from Punjab met AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal in the national capital, amid reports of a potential rift within the party's Punjab unit.

The meeting was called following AAP's crushing defeat in the Delhi assembly elections.

"Kejriwal is doing a meeting but it is a sinking ship. They are trying to keep their people together...but it will not last long," Gupta said.

The BJP won the Delhi assembly election by a comfortable margin, winning 48 out of 70 assembly seats. AAP suffered a massive setback, securing only 22 seats--a huge drop from its previous tally of 62 in 2020 polls. With this historic mandate, BJP is returning to power in the national capital after 27 years.

On the 'Sheesh Mahal' controversy, Gupta says, "I have demanded that the properties merged in the Sheesh Mahal should be disintegrated. 10 properties for the officials of the Delhi government were merged... Kejriwal turned it into a property of 50,000 gajj from 10,000 gajj. We have demanded that LG disintegrate these properties."

Vijender Gupta has demanded the property be restored to its original condition and that encroachments on adjacent government properties be removed without delay.

In his letter to the LG, Vijender Gupta alleged that Arvind Kejriwal transformed his official residence into a grand "Sheesh Mahal" using public funds, which was completely illegal and unethical.

"The modifications were carried out without any official approval or adherence to prescribed procedures. The residence's area was expanded from 10,000 square meters to 50,000 square meters, encroaching upon adjacent government properties," he stated in the letter.

The release said that Gupta's letter detailed how the Kejriwal government illegally incorporated eight Type-V flats at 45 and 47, Rajpur Road, as well as the government bungalows at 8A and 8B, Flag Staff Road, into the Chief Minister's residential complex.

The BJP legislator demanded the immediate removal of these encroachments and called for the separation of 8A and 8B Flag Staff Road from the CM residence complex. He asserted that this was not just a violation of government regulations but also a blatant misuse of public funds.

Vijender Gupta condemned the entire affair as a serious case of corruption, highlighting that crores of rupees were spent from Delhi's treasury to build this luxurious mansion while the city's residents struggled for basic necessities.