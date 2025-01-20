New Delhi: Launching a scathing attack on the BJP ahead of the upcoming Delhi elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday unveiled a blank book titled "Bhajpa Ki Uplabdhiyan" (BJP’s Achievements), mocking the saffron party for failing to fulfill its election promises.

Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, addressing a press conference, said that the BJP had made several promises to win the 2014 elections and again after coming to power, but failed to deliver on them.

"In 1925, the RSS was established in the country, in 1952, Jansangh was formed, and in 1980, the BJP was founded. Since then, the BJP has ruled in many states and made numerous promises. However, despite promising things like transferring Rs 15 lakh into people’s bank accounts, creating 2 crore jobs every year, providing pucca houses for all in slums, selling petrol at Rs 50 per litre, and strengthening the rupee against the dollar, they have failed to deliver on these commitments," Singh said.

AAP's book on the BJP’s achievements chronicles how little the party has actually delivered on its promises, Singh added, showing the blank pages of the book as a sly dig at the BJP.

"PM Modi made numerous promises to the people of Delhi, but while the BJP has not shared what promises they have fulfilled, the AAP is presenting a complete account of it to the nation today," he said.

The book highlights the "unfulfilled" promises of the PM Modi-led government, including regularising Delhi’s unauthorised colonies, doubling farmers’ incomes, and reducing the prices of petrol, diesel, and cooking gas cylinders, among others.

The AAP later issued a statement claiming that these promises have remained unmet.

Additionally, the book sarcastically suggests that to strengthen the nation and support PM Modi, citizens should continue paying taxes on everything without hesitation, the statement added.

"The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a 'blank' chronicle titled 'Delhi Mein BJP Ki Uplabdhiyan' (BJP’s Achievements in Delhi) to sharply criticise the BJP. This book exposes the false promises made by BJP leaders, especially PM Narendra Modi, which were never fulfilled," AAP said in the statement.

AAP leader Manish Sisodia took to X to comment on the launch, stating: "It was necessary to bring this book based on the achievements of the Bharatiya Jhootha Party before the country. The public must see how many lies and what level of lies the BJP has served to the nation."