/'AAP to launch door-to-door campaign across Punjab from September 20': Manish Sisodia

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Punjab Prabhari Manish Sisodia on Friday announced a massive statewide door-to-door outreach campaign from September 20, with 2.68 lakh booth committee members set to reach every household and highlight the work of the Bhagwant Mann government. The AAP Punjab Prabhari said CM Bhagwant Singh Mann will personally join the campaign in Dhuri, while AAP will simultaneously launch its membership drive and release its election campaign pamphlet in Ludhiana on September 19, marking the beginning of an intensive grassroots mobilisation across Punjab.