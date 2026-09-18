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'AAP to launch door-to-door campaign across Punjab from September 20': Manish Sisodia

The AAP Punjab Prabhari said CM Bhagwant Singh Mann will personally join the campaign in Dhuri, while AAP will simultaneously launch its membership drive and release its election campaign pamphlet in Ludhiana on September 19, marking the beginning of an intensive grassroots mobilisation across Punjab.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 06:28 PM IST|Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 06:28 PM IST
'AAP to launch door-to-door campaign across Punjab from September 20': Manish Sisodia

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'AAP to launch door-to-door campaign across Punjab from September 20': Manish Sisodia
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