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'AAP to organise ‘national town hall against E20’ in Delhi on 1 August': Arvind Kejriwal

 AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal said people from across the country can participate either in person or online through a registration link shared via WhatsApp.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 07:27 PM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 07:27 PM IST
'AAP to organise ‘national town hall against E20’ in Delhi on 1 August': Arvind Kejriwal
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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