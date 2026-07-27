/'AAP to organise ‘national town hall against E20’ in Delhi on 1 August': Arvind Kejriwal

Explaining how people can participate online, the AAP Chief said, "To join virtually, people should send a WhatsApp message to 8588833212. By Friday evening, we will send them a link. They can click on the link any time after 11:30 am the next morning to join us online. At this Town Hall, we will bring together experts interested in the E20 issue, people affected by E20, and those whose vehicles have been damaged. Everyone will get an opportunity to speak. We will also decide our future strategy on how to compel the government to withdraw E20."