AAP Vs BJP Battle Over 'Irregularities' In Voter List Continue In Delhi As Polls Inch Closer

Delhi Assembly Elections: As the Delhi Assembly elections are inching closer, the political air in the national capital is heating with each passing day. The BJP and the ruling AAP are mounting charges against each other over claims of irregularities in the voter list and fake voters, including Bangladeshi infiltrators.

AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday wrote to the Chief Election Commissioner pertaining to allegations of irregularities in the voter list in the New Delhi Assembly constituency.

"Union ministers and leaders of the BJP are getting fake votes made at their home addresses. FIR should be lodged against them immediately, and action should be taken. An application has been given to create 33 new votes at the address of BJP candidate Parvesh Verma. If this has happened with the will of the BJP candidate, then Parvesh Verma should be immediately disqualified from contesting elections...," the letter stated.

The New Delhi Assembly constituency is set for a high-voltage battle between the saffron party’s Parvesh Verma and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Meanwhile, the BJP on Saturday launched a scathing attack at the AAP over the issue of Bangladeshi infiltrators and accused the AAP-led Delhi government of garnering the support of 'anti-national' forces to win the upcoming assembly elections.

BJP National Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said that a probe into the fake votes in the national capital has revealed that votes of Bangladeshi infiltrators are being added using fake Aadhar cards. He further alleged the involvement of two AAP MLAs—Mohinder Goyal and Jai Bhagwan Upkar—in the 'conspiracy.'

This comes after Delhi Police sent notice to AAP MLA Mohinder Goyal and his office staff to join the investigation in a fake Aadhaar card documents case, in which some Bangladeshis were arrested and fake Aadhaar cards were recovered, according to Delhi Police sources.

"After the scandals involving alcohol and health fraud, a new and dangerous tendency of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is emerging. Investigation into fake votes in Delhi has revealed that votes of Bangladeshi infiltrators are being made by making fake Aadhar cards and signatures of two AAP MLAs—Mohinder Goyal and Jai Bhagwan Upkar have been found in this conspiracy... AAP is taking support from anti-national forces...What is the secret of Arvind Kejriwal's love for anti-national forces?" Trivedi said.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5, and the counting of votes will take place on February 8. The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20.

A three-way contest is on the cards in Delhi as the incumbent AAP vying for a record fourth term is being challenged by both BJP and Congress. AAP, after winning 67 out of 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections, again won 62 seats in 2020. BJP was able to take its tally from three to eight seats in 2020.