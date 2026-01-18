AAP Will Bring Change Of Power In Gujarat In 2027: Arvind Kejriwal

At the oath-taking ceremony of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) karyakartas in Ahmedabad, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal declared that Gujarat is fully prepared for political change, saying three decades of BJP rule built on fear and corruption are nearing their end. The AAP Chief said a rattled BJP even tried to block the AAP gathering but failed in the face of karyakartas’ resolve, predicted a change of power in 2027, and warned that repression and jailings will intensify as elections approach but will only strengthen the public momentum for an AAP government promising to end exploitative practices, create jobs for youth, and ensure relief for farmers.

Addressing a sea of karyakartas, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal said, “This is not a rally. This is a meeting of booth-level, district-level and taluka-level in-charges, co-in-charges, karyakartas and office bearers of the AAP. Yet this meeting does not look small. As far as the eye can see, people are standing everywhere, even on elevated places. In Hindi there is a saying, ‘Vinashkaale Viprit Buddhi’ (when destruction approaches, a person’s intellect collapses first). The same is now happening to the BJP in Gujarat. After 30 years, their power has begun to shake. The time for their exit has come, the time for their destruction has come, and God has started taking away their sanity.”

The AAP Supremo said the BJP tried every possible way to stop the meeting. “As Gopal Rai explained, the meeting scheduled at Nikol last night was sabotaged. Throughout the night, they broke our stage, threw away our chairs, and cancelled our permissions. They thought this meeting would not happen. Despite all their efforts, today this meeting and gathering has taken place, and you have come here in such large numbers. I salute all of you and I salute every office bearer of the AAP.”

Referring to an incident where a shoe was thrown at a AAP leader Gopal Italia, Kejriwal said, “Two days ago, they got a shoe thrown at Gopal Italia. Their luck is bad. The person who threw the shoe himself released a video saying that a BJP leader gave him ₹50,000 and alcohol to do it. Their truth has been exposed. They get shoes thrown at our leaders, cancel our meetings, and put our workers and leaders in jail. For the last three months, Pravin, Ram, Raju Karpada and many other leaders are in jail. What is their crime? They raised their voice against injustice being done to farmers and against the ‘karda’ system. They did not break, they did not bow, so they were put behind bars.”

He added that earlier, Chaitar Vasava was also jailed for months. “Why? Because he raised his voice for poor Adivasis. AAP leaders do not break and do not sell themselves. I salute their families. I met their family members. Even today they stand firmly with them. What BJP thought would be their weakness has become their strength.”

The AAP Chief said Gujarat has been devastated under BJP rule. “There was a time when Gujarat was the richest and most prosperous state in the country, when farmers were prosperous. In 30 years, they have hollowed out Gujarat. Today the farmer is distressed. They have looted Gujarat. They gobbled up the farmer’s seeds, fertilizer and water. They looted the farmer’s income from his crops. They ruined government schools and destroyed government hospitals. Today the trader in Gujarat is distressed.”

He recounted how traders themselves are now openly expressing anger. “Recently, there was a meeting of big traders in Ahmedabad. One of our leaders went there. When the traders realised he was from the AAP, they surrounded him and said, ‘you are doing very good work, throw these people (BJP) out’. Large traders dealing in thousands of crores, farmers, youth, women, traders and industrialists are all distressed. They have ruined everyone.”

On youth and social decay, the AAP Head said, “When youth ask for jobs, they are given drugs and spurious liquor. These people sell intoxication and destroy families. If in 30 years they had developed Gujarat and made it prosperous, not a single person would have come to an AAP meeting today. You have come because you are distressed. But today I see hope in your eyes. A dream has arrived.”

Outlining AAP’s vision, he said, “We will build a Gujarat where farmers are prosperous, where the karda system is ended, where farmers get seeds, irrigation water and fertiliser on time. We will build a Gujarat where liquor and spurious liquor are eliminated. We will build a Gujarat where youth get jobs and drugs are eliminated. We will build a prosperous Gujarat where traders can work honestly.”

He said BJP has ruled only through fear and corruption. “Look at the panchayats, corruption is everywhere. Look at municipalities, corruption is everywhere. Look at the state government, corruption is everywhere. Their ministers are thieves, their contractors are thieves. Corruption is all around. If anyone raises their voice, writes something on Facebook or Instagram, they are arrested and sent to jail. Murders happen, spurious liquor is sold, but no action is taken. Yet if a young person writes something on social media, they are jailed.”

Calling for courage, Arvind Kejriwal stated, “Now it is time to remove fear. They cancelled our permission yesterday. I thank Harjibhai. This land where we are sitting belongs to him. He was not afraid and gave his land. I asked him whether he was afraid of harassment. He said he is not afraid. You will have to remove fear. If we keep fearing, they will destroy your children with drugs and leave them unemployable.”

On jail, he said, “They threaten with jail. They cannot hang us. Praveen and Ram have been in jail for three months, they will come out. Raju Karpada has been in jail for three months, he will come out. There is no need to fear jail. Will you put the whole of Gujarat in jail? In 2027, power will change, and all these BJP people will go to jail.”

Referring to his own imprisonment, Arvind Kejriwal said, “They put me in jail. I spent six months in jail. There is no need to worry. They put Sanjay Singh in jail, Manish Sisodia in jail, Satyendar Jain in jail. All came out. Manish Sisodia spent two years in jail, Satyendar Jain spent two and a half years, I spent six months. What was our crime? If I had really stolen, I would have joined the BJP. Because I did not steal, I have the courage to come to Gujarat and speak against them. We did not join the BJP because we did not steal. False cases were filed against us.”

He asserted that jailing AAP leaders would not break the party. “They thought that by jailing top leaders, the AAP would break. It will not. The AAP will bring change in Gujarat and throw the BJP out. This land of Sardar Patel and Mahatma Gandhi will end goondaraj.”

Warning of increased repression as elections approach, he said, “As elections come closer, their Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and police will intensify repression. They will send us to jail again and again and beat us with sticks. If we are ready to go to jail, no one can stop change in Gujarat.”

Drawing parallels with Delhi and Punjab, Arvind Kejriwal said, “People ask how this will happen when they control the administration. It happened the same way in Delhi and Punjab. In Delhi, BJP and Congress ruled for 70 years. In 2013, a one-year-old party defeated them and won 67 out of 70 seats. In Punjab, people uprooted BJP, Akali Dal and Congress and gave AAP 92 out of 117 seats. I see the same atmosphere in Gujarat, andGujarat is also headed for big change.”

The AAP Supremo credited karyakartas for every victory. “If Delhi and Punjab can do it, Gujarat will also uproot BJP and Congress. This was done by karyakartas. We are an ordinary party. We do not have money power. We have the power of truth. This is a dharma yudh. Like the battle of Kurukshetra, the Pandavas had truth and Krishna with them. Today God is with you. Divine power and nature are with you. They have ED, CBI, Income Tax, police and billions of rupees. We have nothing but truth.”

Recalling grassroots struggles, Arvind Kejriwal said, “When we first fought in Delhi, karyakartas brought tiffins from home and fed each other. In Punjab, workers went village to village on their own. Two years remain. You must take charge. Every booth worker must reach 111 homes. This is a decisive fight. Now or never. We must clean them out.”

Concluding, Arvind Kejriwal said, “They abuse and oppress the people of Gujarat and insult them. We are not fighting for power. We are fighting for the dignity of the people of Gujarat, for justice. God and nature are with us. Victory will be yours.”

During the, Gujarat Prabhari Gopal Rai said that the BJP, driven by fear, misused the police to get the permission for the public meeting in Nikol cancelled and even removed the stage and chairs under the cover of darkness. “Out of fear, the BJP misused the police to cancel permission for our meeting in Nikol and even removed the stage and chairs in the dead of night,” he said.

The AAP Gujarat Prabhari said that despite these attempts, AAP karyakartas refused to give up and demonstrated exceptional resolve. “Even after this, our workers did not lose courage. Within just two hours, they made fresh arrangements on a war footing in Sanand, 50 kilometres away, and gathered in their thousands to show their strength,” Gopal Rai said, adding that no matter how many obstacles the BJP creates, Arvind Kejriwal’s soldiers are ready to face storms and adversity.

Gopal Rai said that the BJP had earlier tried to break the party by jailing senior leaders in Delhi. “The BJP thought that by sending leaders like Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh to jail, it would break the AAP, but our leaders are neither those who bow nor those who can be bought,” he said.

Calling on workers to prepare for the next phase of the movement, Gopal Rai said, “After Holi, all of you must be ready for a march to Gandhinagar.” He issued a clear ultimatum to the government, saying, “If the government does not listen to the voice of farmers during the budget session, the AAP will launch a major agitation in Gandhinagar.”

He instructed party karyakartas to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots. “Go door to door and build strong booth-level teams that are ready to take charge on just one hour’s notice,” Gopal Rai said.



