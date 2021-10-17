AAP will form the government in Punjab, will start building a prosperous state: Manish Sisodia

New Delhi: Senior AAP Leader and Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said that the present CM Charanjit Singh Channi led Congress Government in Punjab is again deceiving the people of Punjab with a new scam of '5 marla land' guarantee card, just like the employment card of 2017. He said that the Channi Government is again committing the same fraud against the people of Punjab, just like the Captain did with his employment card.

The scheme of 5 marla land was initiated in 1961 but till date neither the Congress government nor any other government of Punjab has implemented it, nor has any person received land under this scheme. He said that even now, the Channi Government is not giving land to the people, but is deceiving the people of Punjab by giving them a paper with the promise of giving them land, which it has no intention of honouring.

Sisodia said that three months before the 2017 Assembly Elections, the Congress Party had distributed employment cards to the youth of Punjab, which was a fraud on the people. "Captain had promised that if the government comes to power, all the employment card holders will get employment otherwise the Government will give them an allowance.

However the Congress led Government, despite being in power for 4.5 years, has neither given employment nor employment allowance to the youth. Congress and Captain forgot all their promises and bluffed the people of Punjab," he said.

Sisodia said that now after the Captain led Government, the Charanjit Singh Channi Government of Congress is also enticing people with a new jumla. "Channi led Government has also come up with a new card, like Captain Government, i.e. the 5 Marla plot card.

They are deceiving the people of Punjab by promising that 5 Marla land, if they win in the elections. The intention of the Congress Government is not to give land to the people, but only to bluff the people. Just as the Captain's employment card was fabricated, the Channi government is committing the same fraud with the people of Punjab again," he said.

Manish Sisodia said that the scheme of giving 5 marla land was started in 1961 but till date neither the Congress Government nor any other government of Punjab has implemented it, nor has any person received the land under this scheme.

"All the governments that came to power in Punjab have only cheated the people. Even today the Channi Government is not giving the land or land papers to the people, but only wants to deceive the people by giving them a paper with the promise of giving them land," he said.

Asking a question to the Channi Government of Punjab, Sisodia said that Mr Channi has been an MLA and a minister for over three times, but has even one person from his constituency received the benefit of this scheme of 1961 till date?

It is noteworthy that senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia during his Punjab tour on Saturday prayed for happiness and peace in Punjab at Valmiki Teerth Dham and Ram Teerth Dham in Amritsar.

He prayed for the prosperity and progress of Punjab as well as for the maintenance of fraternity and brotherhood in this holy shrine. He said that with the blessings of Lord Valmiki, this time the Aam Aadmi Party will form the government in Punjab and together they will start building a prosperous Punjab.

