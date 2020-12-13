हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
AAP

AAP workers to observe fast on Dec 14 in support of farmers' protest

Notably, the farmer unions have also announced a hunger strike from 8 am to 5 pm on December 14 at Singhu border where scores of farmers have been protesting since November 26.

File Photo

NEW DELHI: Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Gopal Rai on Sunday (Dec 13) said the workers of the ruling Aam Admi Party (AAP) will observe a fast on Monday, showing solidarity with the farmers protesting against the three recently passed farm laws. 

"The AAP has decided that its party workers will observe fast to protest against the farm laws at the party headquarters in ITO area. The MLAs and councillors will lead the group fasting from 10.00 am to 5.00 pm," said Rai while addressing media in Delhi.

"On December 14, all farmer leaders will sit on fast sharing the stage at Singhu border. We want the government to take back the three farm laws; we're not in the favour of the proposed amendments. The Centre wants to thwart our movement but we`ll continue it peacefully," Sanyukta Kisan Andolan leader Kamal Preet Singh Pannu had said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the agitation in and around Delhi entered its 18th day on Sunday, with the farmers' call to block Delhi-Jaipur highway.

The farmers are protesting against the recently enacted Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

