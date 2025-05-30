AAP in Bihar: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will contest the assembly elections in Bihar that are expected to be held later this year. In addition, the party will contest in all seats.

The party is preparing for the Bihar assembly elections. A padayatra will be held in the state from May 31 to June 3, and it will be in seven phases.

PM Modi In Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates and lays the foundation stone of several development projects worth over Rs. 48,520 crores in Bihar on Friday.

While addressing a gathering, PM Modi took a swipe at the Opposition party in the state and said that for decades, the Dalits, backwards classes, and tribals did not even have toilets.

"Those who cheated Bihar the most, under whose rule the poor and deprived had to leave Bihar, today the same people are telling lies of social justice. For decades, the Dalits, backwards classes, and tribals did not even have toilets... They were not even allowed to enter banks... Was this plight, pain, and suffering of the people of Bihar the social justice of Congress and RJD?" the Prime Minister said.

He added that Congress and the RJD used to bring foreigners to Bihar to show them the poverty in the state.

"Now, when Dalits, the deprived and the backwards society, have left Congress because of its sins, they are remembering social justice to save their existence. The country saw a new dawn of social justice in the era of NDA," the PM said.

On the other hand, BJP leader Mahachandra Prasad Singh has been appointed as Chairman of the Bihar State Commission for the Development of Upper Castes

Rajeev Ranjan Prasad, JDU National Spokesperson, has been appointed as Vice Chairman.

Bihar Politics

The Assembly elections in the state are expected to be held in October-November this year.

Nitish Kumar from Janata Dal (United) is the Chief Minister of Bihar at present, and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), headed by Lalu Prasad Yadav's family, is a strong opposition party in the state.

(with ANI inputs)