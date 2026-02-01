Ab tera kya hoga 'Pushpa'? Budget 2026 focuses on restoring sandalwood glory - Details

Union Budget 2026: During the Union Budget 2026 announcement, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted the importance of sandalwood to India’s cultural and social heritage. She announced that the government will take steps to restore and strengthen the Indian sandalwood ecosystem, in partnership with state governments.

The Finance Minister said that the government aims to promote focused cultivation of sandalwood trees across the country. Along with planting, there will be emphasis on improved post-harvesting processes, ensuring better quality and sustainable production. These measures are expected to increase the availability of sandalwood while preserving its natural resources.

