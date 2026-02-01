Advertisement
NewsIndiaAb tera kya hoga Pushpa? Budget 2026 focuses on restoring sandalwood glory - Details
UNION BUDGET 2026

Ab tera kya hoga 'Pushpa'? Budget 2026 focuses on restoring sandalwood glory - Details

Union Budget 2026: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted the importance of sandalwood to India’s cultural and social heritage. She announced that the government will take steps to restore and strengthen the Indian sandalwood ecosystem, in partnership with state governments.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Feb 01, 2026, 12:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Ab tera kya hoga 'Pushpa'? Budget 2026 focuses on restoring sandalwood glory - Details

The Finance Minister said that the government aims to promote focused cultivation of sandalwood trees across the country. Along with planting, there will be emphasis on improved post-harvesting processes, ensuring better quality and sustainable production. These measures are expected to increase the availability of sandalwood while preserving its natural resources.

“Sandalwood is closely linked to India’s social and cultural heritage. Our government will partner with state governments to promote focused cultivation and post harvesting processes to restore the glory of the Indian Sandalwood ecosystem,” the finance minister said during the 2026 budget announcement.

