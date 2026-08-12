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  • /Aban Ahmad fatal crash video: Dashcam captures shocking moment Atiq Ahmad's son's car overturns near Jhansi

Aban Ahmad fatal crash video: Dashcam captures shocking moment Atiq Ahmad's son's car overturns near Jhansi

The high-speed impact against a divider killed Aban and his friend Sonu, prompting forensic reviews into the August 6 crash while his elder brothers were granted conditional parole for the funeral.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 12, 2026, 12:04 PM IST|Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 12:08 PM IST
Aban Ahmad fatal crash video: Dashcam captures shocking moment Atiq Ahmad's son's car overturns near Jhansi
Image Credit: Aban Ahmad fatal crash video.

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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