In an amazing turn of events, dashcam footage shot by a trailing car exposes the precise point where Aban Ahmad, son of murdered mafia don Atiq Ahmad, was involved in a deadly road accident on August 6. The footage obtained six days after the incident shows the speeding SUV veer out of its lane, hit the concrete divider, fly into the air, and crash onto the road surface at the limits of Poonch police station in Jhansi.
The crash inflicted massive damage to the front of the vehicle, resulting in the immediate death of Aban and his associate Sonu, while leaving three passengers seriously injured.
The event took place when Aban was travelling from Prayagraj to Jhansi for a meeting with his detained elder brother, Ali Ahmad, who is presently confined to Jhansi District Jail.
Fatalities: Aban Ahmad and his associate Sonu died instantly due to massive injuries sustained in the crash.
Emergency services: Three seriously injured passengers were taken to the nearby hospital by the local police and highway officials.
Forensic analysis: The Police of Jhansi are currently scrutinising the telemetry of the dashcam of the trailing car to find out the exact speed and condition of the SUV at the time of the collision.
अतीक अहमद के बेटे अबान अहमद के एक्सीडेंट का EXCLUSIVE वीडियो आया सामने...#AtiqAhmed #ViralVideo #Accident #RoadAccident #ZeeNews pic.twitter.com/OSOCxLZRjC— Zee News (@ZeeNews) August 12, 2026
In the wake of the incident, the legal counsel of Aban's incarcerated brothers, who were Umar Ahmad, incarcerated at Lucknow Jail, and Ali Ahmad, incarcerated at Jhansi Jail, filed for an urgent hearing of the division bench of the Allahabad High Court, which granted temporary parole on conditions of strict security for their participation in the funeral.
The two brothers, escorted heavily by the police, were taken directly to the Kasari Masari cemetery in Prayagraj. They were strictly barred by judicial order from any media interviews or any gathering of people during the process.
Aban Ahmad was buried right beside his father Atiq Ahmad. After the last rites were over, the two brothers were taken straightaway to their respective jails.
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