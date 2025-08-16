Abandoned By Family, Delhi Woman Becomes Lifeline For 80 Stray Dogs Amid Court Debate

New Delhi – At a time when the Supreme Court has directed authorities to remove stray dogs from the streets and place them in shelters, sparking heated debates among citizens, the inspiring story of one Delhi woman is winning admiration across the country.

Known affectionately as Devi Ji, she has transformed her personal grief into compassion by dedicating her life to nearly 70–80 stray dogs, along with a few cats and parrots. Living with limited means, Devi Ji ensures these voiceless beings are fed and protected every day.

Her journey is deeply personal. After losing her husband, her own children abandoned her, leaving her to face loneliness. Instead of succumbing to despair, she found solace in caring for abandoned animals, giving them the love and care she herself was denied.

Her story recently came into the spotlight when influencer Neetu Bisht shared a video about her life. In the clip, Bisht recounted how she came across a group of dogs in Delhi, only to discover they were being cared for by Devi Ji. Moved by her selflessness, the influencer shared her story online, along with a donation link and shelter address, encouraging people to support her mission.

In a video posted on instagram, Bisht highlighted how she is taking care of approx 70-80 dogs, along with that she also gave some edibles to dogs.

“Her children left her after her husband passed away. Hearing this brought tears to my eyes. She takes care of 70–80 dogs in a small shelter, along with cats and parrots,” Bisht said.

Social media users flooded the post with praise. One wrote, “Wish everyone had a heart like Devi Ma’am. This woman has a golden soul.” Another added, “This is true peace. She has given meaning to compassion.” Some even expressed their desire to visit her and contribute directly.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court’s directive to move stray dogs into cages follows a rise in attacks, particularly on children in Delhi, some of which were severe. While the ruling has divided opinion, stories like Devi Ji’s highlight an alternative perspective one rooted in empathy and coexistence.

Her life is a reminder that even in the face of abandonment and struggle, compassion can create ripples of hope not just for humans, but for all living beings.