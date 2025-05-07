Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2897148https://zeenews.india.com/india/abhi-picture-baki-hai-ex-army-chief-manoj-naravanes-big-hint-after-operation-sindoor-2897148.html
NewsIndia
OPERATION SINDOOR

'Abhi Picture Baki Hai…': Ex-Army Chief Manoj Naravane's BIG Hint After 'Operation Sindoor'

Operation Sindoor: Former Indian Army Chief Manoj Naravane hinted that the picture is not over yet.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 07, 2025, 12:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Abhi Picture Baki Hai…': Ex-Army Chief Manoj Naravane's BIG Hint After 'Operation Sindoor'

New Delhi: While India has successfully avenged the Pahalgam attack by carrying out airstrikes last night on multiple terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, eliminating over 100 terrorists, former Indian Army Chief Manoj Naravane hinted that the picture is not over yet.

He shared a post on the social media platform 'X' (formerly known as Twitter), said, "Abhi picture baki hai…". Netizens are seeing this as a hint for the more planned actions of India against terrorists and a possible move to recapture Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Earlier, in an official statement, the Ministry of Defence said, "The Indian Armed Forces launched ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed." "Altogether, nine (9) sites have been targeted."

It further said, "Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and method of execution."

Reports also suggest that 14 members of Maulana Masood Azhar's family were killed in the strikes. Masood Azhar, chief of Jaish-e-Mohammed, masterminded several terrorist attacks in India.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK