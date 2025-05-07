New Delhi: While India has successfully avenged the Pahalgam attack by carrying out airstrikes last night on multiple terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, eliminating over 100 terrorists, former Indian Army Chief Manoj Naravane hinted that the picture is not over yet.

He shared a post on the social media platform 'X' (formerly known as Twitter), said, "Abhi picture baki hai…". Netizens are seeing this as a hint for the more planned actions of India against terrorists and a possible move to recapture Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Earlier, in an official statement, the Ministry of Defence said, "The Indian Armed Forces launched ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed." "Altogether, nine (9) sites have been targeted."

It further said, "Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and method of execution."

Reports also suggest that 14 members of Maulana Masood Azhar's family were killed in the strikes. Masood Azhar, chief of Jaish-e-Mohammed, masterminded several terrorist attacks in India.