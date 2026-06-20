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35 seconds to catch criminal: How the new ABHIGYAN App changes Indian policing

ABHIGYAN app by NCRB replaces a process that once took days and shuts the loophole criminals use by changing their name or appearance.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 20, 2026, 11:47 PM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 11:53 PM IST
35 seconds to catch criminal: How the new ABHIGYAN App changes Indian policing
Image Credit: ChatGpt. Representative image.

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