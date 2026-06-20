/35 seconds to catch criminal: How the new ABHIGYAN App changes Indian policing

Home Minister Amit Shah has launched a mobile app that links every police officer to a database of over 1.29 crore fingerprints. A check that once took days now takes seconds. A traffic cop scans your number plate and knows your pending challans in seconds. Soon, the police will catch criminals the same way. Just by scanning a fingerprint.
#DNAमित्रों |?#DNA #DNAWithRahulSinha #AbhigyanApp #SmartPolicing @rahulsinhatv pic.twitter.com/8O4l6Idsh7 — Zee News (@ZeeNews) June 20, 2026
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has launched a new mobile app called ABHIGYAN. He unveiled it on June 19 at the 26th All India Fingerprint Conference in New Delhi. The app is built by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). Officials say it could change Indian policing for good.
ABHIGYAN gives police a portable scanner linked to a mobile app. An officer can scan the fingerprint of any suspect on the spot. The app checks it against a national database in real time. Within 35 seconds, the officer knows if the person is wanted or a repeat offender.
The app is connected to the National Automated Fingerprint Identification System, known as NAFIS. This is a single, central record of criminals from across the country. It holds the fingerprints of more than 1.29 crore people. The database includes accused persons, convicts and habitual offenders.
Until now, matching a suspect's fingerprint was slow. The person had to be taken to a police station. The check could take days. ABHIGYAN cuts that time to 35 seconds. The work now happens on the road itself.
This closes a common loophole. Many criminals escape by changing their name or their look. A face can be changed. A fingerprint cannot. ABHIGYAN matches the one thing a criminal cannot fake.
ABHIGYAN was one of four tools Shah launched at the event. The others are CrPI, e-Prosecution 2.0 and e-Forensics 2.0. All four aim to speed up investigation and cut pending cases.
Shah said scientific evidence is the strongest weapon against crime. He called fingerprints one of the most important forms of such evidence. He also said NAFIS is being used at only 10 percent of its capacity. He urged police to upload fingerprints from every crime scene. A bigger database means faster and surer matches.
The system also grows on its own. Every new record makes it stronger. Officials say the app will get more accurate over time.
For decades, India's fingerprint records sat in files and folders. ABHIGYAN puts that power in an officer's hand. And it does the job in less time than it takes to read this paragraph.
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