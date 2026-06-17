/Abhijeet Dipke assault case: Men who slapped CJP founder receive 'hero' welcome, garlanded after release in Jaipur | VIDEO

Abhijeet Dipke assault case: Jaipur has seen another intense political controversy where two men arrested on charges of physically assaulting Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) founder, Abhijeet Dipke, has been bailed out with huge cheers from a crowd of supporters at the local police station.
A viral clip posted on various social media websites shows that the moment the suspects of the attack have been bailed out from police custody, they have been welcomed by a cheering crowd showering garlands of flowers on them at the gates of the local police station.
The recent celebration comes in the wake of these individuals' arrest for carrying out a physical assault against this US-returned political activist, who happened to participate in what was meant to be a peaceful protest demonstration.
The recently surfaced video footage reveals a large number of supporters waiting for the two assault suspects at the gates of the local police station. As soon as the two came out, they found themselves surrounded by supporters putting garlands of flowers around their necks.
Slogans such as "Inquilab Zindabad" (Long live the revolution) and "Bharat Mata ki Jai" (Victory to Mother India) were chanted by the crowd during the attack, casting the suspects of the assault as political martyrs.
Men who attacked Abhijeet Dipke are being welcomed with Garlands…— Arpit Sharma (@iArpitSpeaks) June 16, 2026
the same way Rap!sts of Bilkis Bano were welcomed with garlands…
The same way they glorify Godse for k!lling Gandhi…
This is NOT the India we want.. pic.twitter.com/3UFxPAsgUo
The first encounter happened amid a youth-based rally in Jaipur. Abhijeet Dipke, a graduate of an elite institution in Boston who had just arrived back in the country to head the CJP, was approaching the rally point.
As Dipke's supporters raised him up in order to help him maneuver through the crowded area towards the protest platform, two men broke through the security barrier. The attackers pulled Dipke down from his supporters' hands by grabbing him around his scarf and repeatedly hitting him in the face.
Whereas the video of the attack, which quickly spread and received widespread condemnation across the nation, went viral, the scenario quickly took a turn for the worse. The supporters of Dipke immediately counterattacked, overpowering the two men and physically abusing them before turning them over to Rajasthan Police custody.
Breaking his silence in light of the freedom and celebration that followed the attackers, Abhijeet Dipke made an unequivocal stand stating that he would not let this incident change his political path. Dipke clarified that his organization will continue its struggle to address issues related to anomalies in the education system in India along with unemployment reforms.
"I had been attacked when entering the rally venue. Regardless of however much violence there may be, I won't hit anyone. It is cowards who attack people," said Abhijeet Dipke through his social media accounts.
Addressing the nationalist slogans used by his adversaries in the face-off, the founder of CJP highlighted,
"Whether you say I'm a Pakistani or not, those gathered here are all Pakistanis, and even the journalists asking us questions are Pakistanis," said Dipke. "We shall not be deterred by such malice and will keep on fighting for the rights of our youth."
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