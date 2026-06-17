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  • /Abhijeet Dipke assault case: Men who slapped CJP founder receive 'hero' welcome, garlanded after release in Jaipur | VIDEO

Abhijeet Dipke assault case: Men who slapped CJP founder receive 'hero' welcome, garlanded after release in Jaipur | VIDEO

Abhijeet Dipke assault case: A viral video shows a crowd giving a roaring welcome and placing floral garlands on the men accused of slapping Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 12:26 PM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 12:27 PM IST
Abhijeet Dipke assault case: Men who slapped CJP founder receive 'hero' welcome, garlanded after release in Jaipur | VIDEO
Image Credit: Men who slapped CJP founder receive &#039;hero&#039; welcome. (IANS, X)

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