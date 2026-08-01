The financial backdrop of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has come under legal and regulatory scrutiny after a Surat-based Right to Information (RTI) activist formally petitioned enforcement agencies to investigate the foreign education funding of party founder Abhijeet Dipke.
The activist, Amit Tiwari, has submitted official representations to tax authorities and the Election Commission of India (ECI), demanding an investigation into the assets of Dipke's father—a retired Maharashtra government employee—alongside the legal status of a ₹1 crore legal defence fund recently pledged to the group.
In his complaint to financial enforcement authorities, Tiwari raised questions regarding the source of funds utilized to finance Dipke’s higher education in the United States.
Pointing to the professional profile of Dipke’s father, Bhagwanrao Dipke, Tiwari urged authorities to audit his financial disclosures:
"Given his status as a retired government employee, the financial standing and sources of income utilized to fund higher education abroad require formal verification by tax agencies," the petition stated.
The activist’s representation also targets a ₹1 crore legal assistance fund announced on Monday by senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal. The fund was designated to provide legal defense for CJP student activists detained by the Delhi Police during the recent nationwide NEET examination protests.
Tiwari questioned the legal standing of the CJP to receive or manage political funds while operating without formal statutory registration:
Section 29A verification: Tiwari requested the Election Commission verify whether the CJP is registered under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.
Unregistered political operations: The petition noted that if an unregistered group operates under the nomenclature of a political party, the collection or receipt of public funds warrants regulatory intervention.
Taxation scrutiny: Tiwari also approached the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) to examine whether Goods and Services Tax (GST) principles apply to Sibal’s financial commitment to the legal defense initiative.
The financial challenge arrives in the wake of the 36-day student agitation over alleged NEET examination irregularities. The protests concluded following key administrative concessions and the resignation of former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
While the central government recently indicated a lenient approach toward student agitators facing police cases, the legal representation efforts organized by opposition figures continue to draw sharp political and regulatory debate.
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