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How did CJP founder's father fund US education? RTI activist demands ECI & income tax probe into Abhijeet Dipke

An RTI activist has sought an ECI and Income Tax probe into CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke’s father over US education funds & Kapil Sibal's Rs 1 cr legal fund.  

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 01, 2026, 11:35 PM IST|Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 11:35 PM IST
How did CJP founder's father fund US education? RTI activist demands ECI & income tax probe into Abhijeet Dipke
Image Credit: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke. (IANS)

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Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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How did CJP founder's father fund US education? RTI activist demands ECI & income tax probe into Abhijeet Dipke
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