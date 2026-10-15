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  • /'Delhi turned into India-Pak border': CJP chief Abhijeet Dipke slams PM Modi for protecting CEC Gyanesh Kumar

'Delhi turned into India-Pak border': CJP chief Abhijeet Dipke slams PM Modi for protecting CEC Gyanesh Kumar

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke accused the Modi government of turning Delhi into an “India-Pak border” to protect CEC Gyanesh Kumar. He called for a Tiranga protest at Connaught Place on October 16.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Oct 15, 2026, 04:16 PM IST|Updated: Oct 15, 2026, 04:23 PM IST
'Delhi turned into India-Pak border': CJP chief Abhijeet Dipke slams PM Modi for protecting CEC Gyanesh Kumar
Image Credit: IANS. Protesters detained by police on Oct 11 and CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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