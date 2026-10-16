Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Friday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over police deployment during anti-CEC protests in Delhi, asking, “Why are you against Tiranga?” In a separate post on X, Dipke accused the government of restricting peaceful demonstrations and defended the party’s right to protest, saying citizens must be free to question elected leaders and demand accountability.
In a post on X on Friday, Dipke targeted the Modi government over the heavy police deployment at a gate where protesters were seeking to display the national flag.
"Heavy police force deployed at the gate just to stop Tiranga. Why are you against Tiranga, @narendramodi?" Dipke wrote.
Heavy police force deployed at the gate just to stop Tiranga. Why are you against Tiranga, @narendramodi? https://t.co/GJwR6k677i— Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) October 16, 2026
The CJP founder's remarks came amid ongoing protests against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, with the party demanding official accountability and defending its right to assemble peacefully. Tensions escalated on Friday when Delhi Police personnel arrived at Dipke’s Jhandewalan residence to serve him an official notice. Citing prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS, police directed him to cancel the proposed 'Lehra Do Tiranga' rally at Connaught Place’s Central Park, warning that assembling an unauthorized crowd without municipal permissions would trigger legal action.
In another post on X, Dipke argued that peaceful demonstrations were not responsible for economic disruption. Instead, he blamed government restrictions on public movement and internet services for affecting businesses and daily life.
"Businesses do not suffer because of peaceful protests. They suffer when the govt decides to shut down an entire city, suspend internet services and restrict the movement of its own citizens and turn the city into a war-zone," he said.
Businesses do not suffer because of peaceful protests. They suffer when the govt decides to shut down an entire city, suspend internet services and restrict the movement of its own citizens and turn the city into a war-zone. Since its inception, the Cockroach Janta Party has maintained that we will always follow Gandhi’s path of peace and non-violence, and we have stood by that commitment. We have organised protests in Mumbai, Pune, Jaipur, Lucknow, Bengaluru and Nagpur, and every single one of them has been peaceful. I was personally assaulted in Jaipur, but even then, I chose not to retaliate because responding to violence with violence goes against everything we believe in. We would rather exercise the rights guaranteed to us by the Constitution, drafted under the leadership of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, than resort to physical force. Our strength comes from our commitment to constitutional values, and no amount of provocation will make us abandon them. Despite this, there are constant attempts to portray us as anarchists simply because we refuse to remain silent. But demanding answers from the govt is not anarchy, protesting against injustice on the streets is not anarchy, and questioning those who hold public office is certainly not anarchy. These are the most fundamental expressions of democracy. The very party that is in power today spent decades organising protests, taking to the streets and questioning the governments of the day when it was in opposition. Had the same restrictions, intimidation and police crackdowns been used against them, many of those who occupy positions of power today might never have reached where they are. It is deeply hypocritical to celebrate protests as a democratic right when you are in opposition and treat the same act as a threat to public order when you come to power. We are not asking for privileges or special treatment. We are simply asking to exercise the rights that belong to every citizen of this Republic, irrespective of which party is in power. So let us fulfil our duty as citizens of this country by questioning those we elect, demanding accountability and speaking up whenever we witness injustice. A govt that has been elected by the people is bound to listen to the people, not silence them. Democracy does not end once the votes have been counted.— Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) October 16, 2026
Dipke maintained that the CJP had followed Mahatma Gandhi's principles of peace and non-violence since its inception. He said the party had organised demonstrations in Mumbai, Pune, Jaipur, Lucknow, Bengaluru and Nagpur, claiming that all of them had remained peaceful.
He also alleged that he had been assaulted in Jaipur but had chosen not to retaliate.
"I was personally assaulted in Jaipur, but even then, I chose not to retaliate because responding to violence with violence goes against everything we believe in," he said.
Dipke added that the party preferred to exercise its constitutional rights rather than resort to physical force. He said its strength came from its commitment to constitutional values and that no amount of provocation would make it abandon those principles.
The CJP founder asserted that questioning the government, protesting injustice, and holding public officials accountable is not anarchy.
"Despite this, there are constant attempts to portray us as anarchists simply because we refuse to remain silent. But demanding answers from the govt is not anarchy, protesting against injustice on the streets is not anarchy, and questioning those who hold public office is certainly not anarchy," Dipke said.
He described these actions as fundamental expressions of democracy, arguing that citizens must be able to question those in power without being treated as a threat to public order.
Dipke also accused the ruling party of applying different standards to protests depending on whether it was in power or in opposition.
"The very party that is in power today spent decades organising protests, taking to the streets and questioning the governments of the day when it was in opposition," he said.
He argued that restrictions, intimidation and police crackdowns of the kind he alleged were being used against the CJP could have prevented today's political leaders from reaching positions of power had they faced the same treatment when they were in opposition.
"It is deeply hypocritical to celebrate protests as a democratic right when you are in opposition and treat the same act as a threat to public order when you come to power," he added.
Dipke said the party was not seeking special privileges or preferential treatment but wanted the freedom to exercise rights available to every citizen, regardless of which political party was in power.
"We are simply asking to exercise the rights that belong to every citizen of this Republic, irrespective of which party is in power," he said.
He urged the central government to allow the CJP to question elected representatives, demand accountability and speak out against injustice.
"A govt that has been elected by the people is bound to listen to the people, not silence them. Democracy does not end once the votes have been counted," Dipke said.
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