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'Why are you against Tiranga?': CJP's Abhijeet Dipke targets PM Modi over heavy police deployment in Delhi

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke targets PM Modi over police deployment during Delhi protests, asking, 'Why are you against Tiranga?'

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Oct 16, 2026, 04:32 PM IST|Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 04:42 PM IST
'Why are you against Tiranga?': CJP's Abhijeet Dipke targets PM Modi over heavy police deployment in Delhi
Image Credit: IANS. CJP's Abhijeet Dipke and PM Narendra Modi.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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