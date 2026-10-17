Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Abhijeet Dipke under preventative detention; whereabouts unknown hours after, says CJP; Delhi Police cites BNSS action

Abhijeet Dipke under preventative detention; whereabouts unknown hours after, says CJP; Delhi Police cites BNSS action

Dipke was detained on Friday ahead of the CJP’s planned “Lehra Do Tiranga” protest at Central Park in Connaught Place.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 17, 2026, 06:23 AM IST|Updated: Oct 17, 2026, 06:23 AM IST
Abhijeet Dipke under preventative detention; whereabouts unknown hours after, says CJP; Delhi Police cites BNSS action
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Numerology Horoscope Prediction Today, October 17, 2026: Protect time for restoration
2
3
4
5