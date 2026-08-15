Abhijit Dipke, head of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), launched the "Fix Schools" campaign from Hingoli District of Maharashtra on Saturday. While visiting the Zilla Parishad (ZP) School of his ancestral village of Santuk Pimpri on Independence Day, Dipke discovered the presence of cracked windowpanes, including windows taped up using political banners of the Deputy Chief Minister, the total absence of running water in the toilets, and a deficient number of benches in classrooms against the number of students.
"If basic infrastructure is missing from public primary schools, talking about national development ring hollow. Quality education is a basic right, not a privilege reserved for wealthy families," said Abhijit Dipke, Founder, Cockroach Janata Party.
Broken windows in govt school being covered with the banners of Dy CM of Maharashtra. #SchoolThikKaro pic.twitter.com/XgXIcvbbnC— Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) August 15, 2026
Additionally, Dipke claimed that the toilets were hastily cleansed to cover up any deficiencies in maintenance of the facilities.
Speaking at public gatherings during the launch, Dipke asked a lot of pertinent questions with regard to the country's education priorities.
He pointed out that more than 94,000 government schools have been closed down in India in the past ten years. Dipke contended that closing government schools drives low-income rural families to costly private schools where annual fees vary between ₹1 lakh and ₹1.5 lakh per student.
The campaign makes three major legislative demands to regional governments:
Fee capping: Introduce a legal ceiling on annual tuition and operational charges in private schools.
Facilities audit: Perform random monthly checks for availability of basic infrastructure, including clean toilets, proper benches, and access to clean drinking water in rural public schools.
Budget allocation transparency: Disclose precise line-by-line budget information of municipal and state government spending on education in rural areas.
After launching the education campaign, CJP announced its plans to start another campaign dealing with healthcare infrastructure in rural Maharashtra.
Dipke criticised the poor condition of primary healthcare centers and government hospitals, where patients are often made to lie on the floor and endure long queues to get even simple medical examinations and operations.
The objective of the campaign is to mobilise young people in rural areas to pose queries to local administrators about the use of funds in both health and educational facilities.
How is "Fix Schools Campaign" by Abhijit Dipke described?
The "Fix Schools" (School Theek Karo) campaign is an accountability project initiated by CJP founder Abhijit Dipke in Hingoli, Maharashtra, to highlight the infrastructure problems in government schools and push for changes in policy.
What were some of the problem areas identified in the Santuk Pimpri ZP school?
The problems identified included cracked windows covered up by political posters, non-functional water supply in the toilets, and inadequate classroom seats.
What policy reforms are being called for by the campaign?
Policy reforms being called for include the introduction of limits to private school tuition fees, audits of facilities in government schools, and greater civic involvement from rural youth.
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