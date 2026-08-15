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  • /Abhijit Dipke launches 'Fix Schools' drive in Hingoli after spotting broken windows covered by Deputy CM's banner | VIRAL VIDEO

Abhijit Dipke launches 'Fix Schools' drive in Hingoli after spotting broken windows covered by Deputy CM's banner | VIRAL VIDEO

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijit Dipke launched the "Fix Schools" (School Theek Karo) campaign from Hingoli, Maharashtra, following an inspection of a local District Council (Zilla Parishad) school in his native village of Santuk Pimpri.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 15, 2026, 06:35 PM IST|Updated: Aug 15, 2026, 06:37 PM IST
Abhijit Dipke launches 'Fix Schools' drive in Hingoli after spotting broken windows covered by Deputy CM's banner | VIRAL VIDEO
Image Credit: Cockroach Janata Party founding president Abhijit Dipke waves the national flag. (IANS)

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Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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Abhijit Dipke launches 'Fix Schools' drive in Hingoli after spotting broken windows covered by Deputy CM's banner | VIRAL VIDEO
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