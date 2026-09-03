/From MiG-21 to commercial jets: Balakot hero Abhinandan Varthaman quits IAF

Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman, the Indian fighter pilot who shot down a Pakistani F-16 during a 2019 aerial battle along the Line of Control, has left the Indian Air Force and joined regional airline Fly91. He left the IAF on March 31.
Abhinandan Varthaman joined Fly91 after completing his service with the IAF. The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed that he left the force on March 31.
He was a Wing Commander during the February 2019 aerial battle and later rose to the rank of Group Captain. His move to a private airline marks a new phase in the career of one of India's best-known fighter pilots.
The aerial combat took place on February 27, 2019, a day after IAF Mirage-2000 fighter jets struck a target in Pakistan's Balakot following the Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel.
At the time, Abhinandan was serving with a MiG-21 Bison squadron and was on operational readiness duty at Air Force Station Srinagar.
A large Pakistan Air Force fighter formation was detected moving towards the LoC. Abhinandan was scrambled about five minutes after the formation was spotted to help intercept the incoming aircraft.
During the ensuing aerial combat, he pursued a retreating Pakistani fighter and shot it down. Experts later described the engagement as the first known instance of an F-16 being brought down by a MiG-21 Bison.
However, moments later, an enemy missile struck Abhinandan's aircraft. He was forced to eject and landed in Pakistani territory, where he was captured.
Abhinandan Varthaman remained in Pakistani custody for almost 60 hours before Pakistan handed him back to India on March 1, 2019.
His capture and subsequent return drew major attention in India, while footage of the pilot in Pakistani custody became widely known during the tense period between the two countries.
For his actions during the aerial engagement, Abhinandan was awarded the Vir Chakra, India's third-highest wartime gallantry award. It ranks below the Param Vir Chakra and Maha Vir Chakra.
His award citation was published in the Gazette of India in December 2019. It said he engaged Pakistani aircraft despite their “immense numerical and technological superiority” and used aggressive manoeuvres that disrupted the enemy formation.
The citation said Abhinandan followed a retreating enemy fighter before engaging it in aerial combat. He then shot down an F-16, but his own aircraft was struck during the engagement.
The citation stated: “However, in the melee, one of the enemy aircraft fired multiple advanced BVR missiles, one of which hit his aircraft forcing him to eject in enemy territory."
The 2019 encounter remains a major episode in the recent history of Indian military aviation. Abhinandan's transition from the IAF to Fly91 now brings his fighter-pilot career to a close and begins his next chapter in commercial aviation.
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