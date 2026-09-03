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From MiG-21 to commercial jets: Balakot hero Abhinandan Varthaman quits IAF

Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman, the IAF fighter pilot who shot down a Pakistani F-16 during the 2019 LoC dogfight, has left the Indian Air Force and joined regional airline Fly91.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 03, 2026, 07:13 AM IST|Updated: Sep 03, 2026, 07:20 AM IST
From MiG-21 to commercial jets: Balakot hero Abhinandan Varthaman quits IAF
Image Credit: ANI. Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman.

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