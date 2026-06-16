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Abhishek Banerjee's close aide Maidul Islam arrested in 2022 death case

Trinamool Congress teachers’ wing leader Maidul Islam, considered a close aide of Abhishek Banerjee, has been arrested by Diamond Harbour Police in connection with the 2022 mysterious death of panchayat leader Debabrata Bhattacharya. 

Published: Jun 16, 2026, 02:13 PM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 02:13 PM IST
Abhishek Banerjee's close aide Maidul Islam arrested in 2022 death case
Image Credit: Maidul Islam Facebook, ANI. TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee and leader of Trinamool’s teachers’ wing Maidul Islam.

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