Abhishek Banerjee assaulted in Sonarpur: Political storm in Bengal as Opposition rallies behind Mamata and TMC

A severe political firestorm has erupted in West Bengal after Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee was heckled and physically assaulted on Saturday in Sonarpur, South 24 Parganas. The incident has drawn swift and sharp condemnation from national opposition leaders across party lines.

Abhishek Banerjee was attacked during his visit to Sonarpur to meet families affected by post-poll violence. The MP alleged that the attack was "BJP-sponsored" and claimed there was an attempt to kill him, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) condemned the incident and appealed for peace.

Abhishek Banerjee assaulted

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The TMC leader was allegedly attacked with bricks, stones and eggs during his visit to Sonarpur, where he had gone to meet the family of Sanju Karmakar, who the party alleged was killed in post-poll violence.

#WATCH | Sonarpur, West Bengal: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee was attacked during his visit to Sonarpur to meet the post-poll violence victims' families



He says, "It's all BJP-sponsored. Look what they have done. This is their example of democracy. It hasn't even been a month, and… pic.twitter.com/sWU9BF7562 — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2026

Speaking to reporters after the incident, Banerjee alleged a deliberate security lapse and accused authorities of allowing the violence to continue.

"They wanted to kill me. The whole incident has been captured on camera. We will definitely let the High Court know about this. We will also let the Governor know about this. I will definitely move to court," Banerjee said.

"They hit my eye with a brick, and I can't open my eye. I was wearing a helmet; otherwise my head would have been split in two. You can make my body fall, but my resolve is strong and stronger; the passion and enthusiasm are still there, and this head won't bow down," he alleged.

#WATCH | Sonarpur, West Bengal: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee says, "...If the two security officials posted with me are reporting the incident to their superiors, yet no force is arriving, then it's clear that the higher authorities want this entire incident to continue, and there's… https://t.co/MIZUJSZi3y pic.twitter.com/30UjpGSFR8 — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2026

TMC's reaction

TMC, in a post on X, alleged that Abhishek Banerjee was "lynched and attacked" by BJP supporters and accused the BJP of promoting violence in Bengal.

"The true face of BJP Bengal's politics stands exposed. The attack on our National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee today is yet another reminder of how rapidly law and order has deteriorated," the party said.

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee also reacted sharply, targeting the BJP over the alleged attack.

"RULERS BECAME KILLERS -- shame on you BJP," Mamata Banerjee said in a post on X.

Opposition leaders react

The row further intensified with several opposition leaders condemning the incident, while also questioning the violence and security lapse in West Bengal.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge condemned the incident, saying political differences could never justify violence.

"Strongly condemn the shocking attack on MP Abhishek Banerjee in Sonarpur... The deliberate lack of adequate police protection for a prominent Opposition leader speaks volumes about the BJP's politics of vendetta and persecution The Government of West Bengal and the Union Government must ensure security for all Opposition leaders and take immediate steps to prevent such attacks," Kharge said in a post on X.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also condemned the incident, terming it "utterly reprehensible".

"The attack on MP Abhishek Banerjee in Sonarpur is utterly reprehensible. An attack on a Member of Parliament is not merely an assault on one individual--it is an assault on the very people who elected him, and on the democracy that is our shared legacy," Gandhi said in a post on X.

"This is the ugly face of the BJP's politics of revenge. Political differences can never justify violence," he added, while urging both the Centre and the West Bengal government to ensure the safety of public representatives.

Meanwhile, condemning the incident, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged a conspiracy behind the lack of police arrangements.

"By orchestrating a murderous attack on Abhishek Banerjee, the BJP has proven it is capable of nothing but hate-filled and violent politics," Akhilesh Yadav said in a post on X.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray termed the attack a worrying sign for democracy and questioned the law-and-order situation.

"The attack on Abhishek Banerjee, a Member of Parliament, is a signal to the world of how democracy has virtually been ended in our country. Law and order is either not purposefully in control, or is beyond control," Aaditya Thackeray said in a post on X.

"If the safety of MPs cannot be assured, what is the world going to look at this as? Investors? Tourists?" he added.

Also Read: 'All BJP-sponsored': TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee after eggs, stones thrown at him | WATCH

BJP reacts

Amid the political storm, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla said political leaders should reflect on why people react strongly against them. However, he added that no one should resort to violence.

"We have seen in Delhi that the leaders of Delhi who were previously Chief Ministers would get attacks staged on themselves... They should have the police take action. The police provided protection. This becomes a subject for self-reflection on what we have done that wherever they go, people call them thieves... No one should take the law into their own hands," Poonawalla said.

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar condemned the incident but appealed to the public not to take law and order into their own hands.

"I condemn this incident. I appeal to the public to not take law and order in their own hands... The public of Bengal is furious against the TMC and Abhishek Banerjee... We need to improve Bengal... We need to make the politics of Bengal violence free... I appeal to the public to maintain peace and trust law and order," Majumdar told ANI.

Hospital refuses admission

Second hospital in central Kolkata, where Abhishek Banerjee was shifted on Saturday evening, refused admission, and instead issued a medical certificate stating “no admission required”.

After Banerjee was escorted out of Sonarpur by security forces, he was first taken to a private hospital near the East Metropolitan Bypass. However, Trinamool Congress supremo and former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reached there soon and alleged that the hospital was not properly treating her nephew.

Thereafter, Banerjee was transferred to another private hospital in Minto Park, central Kolkata. He was taken to the ITU at the second hospital for examination.

In the certificate, according to news agency IANS, it was stated that, since no major internal injuries were detected and Banerjee was fully conscious, he did not require admission.

On receiving the news, Mamata Banerjee, who was present at the hospital premises, flared up.

She told reporters that in the case of the second hospital, “there was pressure from a deputy commissioner of Kolkata Police not to admit Abhishek. First, they won the elections through forgery and hooliganism. After that, they assaulted Abhishek. And now finally, they have pressurised so that he was not properly treated.”

(with agencies' inputs)

Also Read: 'Rulers became killers, shame on you BJP': Mamata, Opposition condemn attack on Abhishek Banerjee