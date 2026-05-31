Abhishek Banerjee attacked: Mamata Banerjee's alleged audio warning hospital CEO sparks BJP backlash

A major political storm has erupted in West Bengal after Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee was heckled and physically assaulted during a visit to Sonarpur in the South 24 Parganas district. Amid the tension, a state BJP spokesperson shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) purportedly showing TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee confronting the CEO of a private hospital in Kolkata's Minto Park.

In the clip, Mamata Banerjee was seen and heard threatening the CEO of the hospital on Saturday night to get her nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, admitted there.

The purported video was shared by Debjit Sarkar, the BJP's spokesman in West Bengal.

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In the post, Sarkar quoted a medical certificate issued by the same hospital authorities and claimed that Mamata Banerjee was forcing the CEO of that private hospital to admit Abhishek Banerjee despite medical reports indicating no significant injuries.

"It represents a disturbing attempt to misuse medical institutions for political narratives. Hospitals exist to serve patients based on medical necessity, not political convenience," said Sarkar in his social media post.

"Any effort to intimidate doctors, administrators, or healthcare institutions undermines public trust and violates the basic principles of democracy and governance," Sarkar added.

Also Read: 'All BJP-sponsored': TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee after eggs, stones thrown at him | WATCH

What happened?

Abhishek Banerjee was escorted out of Sonarpur by the security forces and first taken to a private hospital near the East Metropolitan Bypass. However, Mamata Banerjee soon reached there and alleged that the hospital was not properly treating her nephew.

Thereafter, Abhishek Banerjee was transferred to another private hospital in Minto Park, central Kolkata. He was taken to the ITU at the second hospital for examination.

Following a thorough examination, the authorities at Minto Park said admission was not required and issued a medical certificate stating “no admission required”.

In the certificate, cited by IANS, it was stated that, since no major internal injuries were detected and Banerjee was fully conscious, he did not require admission. The hospital prescribed some medicines, including a digestive tablet.

On receiving the news, Mamata Banerjee, who was present at the hospital premises, flared up.

Before leaving with her nephew, she alleged that both the hospital near East Metropolitan Bypass and the one at Minto Park refused admission and proper treatment because of pressure from the state administration.

(with IANS inputs)

Also Read: Abhishek Banerjee attacked: Mamata's alleged audio warning hospital CEO sparks BJP backlash